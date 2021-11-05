Seek out God's given resources

The peculiar kind of malnutrition was pellagra — a lack of the B-vitamin niacin. Soon it was found that the thick husk of the maize kernels prevented the release of the abundance of this nutrition, and that the Indians had long ago solved that problem by soaking the kernels in an alkali solution containing ashes and lime.

How many opportunities of and blessings have a similar parallel? Probably most. Few situations, regardless how beneficial, arrive on our doorsteps free of challenges. Whatever ethical values we may otherwise attribute to Columbus’ motives, in this historical example there lies a parallel from which we can learn a spiritual reality in much the same manner that Christ took everyday circumstances and events and drew godly conclusions which we call parables.

First, even when you do not know where in life you are (and Columbus did not), do not obsess in a state of disconcertment; take note of the opportunities about you. Life abounds with them. Sometimes they come in such a form that requires the effort of education or work, but they rarely come to you as did the maize to Columbus. Just make the most of the resources available.