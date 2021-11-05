Seek out God's given resources

Everyone who has been educated in the western Hemisphere must have some knowledge of Christopher Columbus. While his discovery of the Americas was celebrated for centuries, it now oftentimes elicits protests and admonishments. We all know of his explorations and have opinions of his contributions to world history, but few people are aware that in 1492 on today’s date, Nov. 5, Columbus received a report from two scouts he had sent into the interior of an island new to him (that is now the nation of Cuba) concerning a new cereal plant that eventually would revolutionize world food production, agriculture, the plastic industry and fuel use.
It was maize!
That term comes from the indigenous natives’ word “mahaize,” but we Americans call it corn. The annual world production today exceeds one billion tons, more than either wheat or rice. As best as agricultural historians can ascertain, it was first domesticated in southern Mexico about 10,000 years ago. Today its utilization is not limited to the food industry, but is employed in home heating, automobile fuels, plastic production, livestock food, fabrics and even in the manufacturing of adhesives.
But the road maize traveled from being simply another item on the original Americans’ menu to becoming a staple food of the world population was not without its potholes. Initially it was accepted with great enthusiasm and found its way to virtually every table, such as with the Indians and the Pilgrims at the first Thanksgiving. But not long afterward, it was discovered that wherever corn became a food staple, the white population began to suffer a specific form of malnutrition. Further investigation found this to be particularly curious, since the natives had never been known to experience this health problem.
The peculiar kind of malnutrition was pellagra — a lack of the B-vitamin niacin. Soon it was found that the thick husk of the maize kernels prevented the release of the abundance of this nutrition, and that the Indians had long ago solved that problem by soaking the kernels in an alkali solution containing ashes and lime.
How many opportunities of and blessings have a similar parallel? Probably most. Few situations, regardless how beneficial, arrive on our doorsteps free of challenges. Whatever ethical values we may otherwise attribute to Columbus’ motives, in this historical example there lies a parallel from which we can learn a spiritual reality in much the same manner that Christ took everyday circumstances and events and drew godly conclusions which we call parables.
First, even when you do not know where in life you are (and Columbus did not), do not obsess in a state of disconcertment; take note of the opportunities about you. Life abounds with them. Sometimes they come in such a form that requires the effort of education or work, but they rarely come to you as did the maize to Columbus. Just make the most of the resources available.
Secondly, address the alterations in life’s circumstances. When the people discovered that the maize was causing their malnutrition, many merely cast it aside and did without. Thankfully, there were others who decided to investigate the matter further, and the entire world has profited from their diligence. George Washington Carver once said, “Ninety percent of the failures come from people who have the habit of making excuses.”
Most importantly, look for God wherever you happen to be. Another of Carver’s pearls of wisdom was, “Nature is an unlimited broadcasting station through which God speaks to us every hour, if we will only tune in.”
He was right then and he is just as correct today.
The Rev. Johnny A. Phillips is a retired minister who lives in Burke County. Email him at phillips_sue@bellsouth.net.