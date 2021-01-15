Self-reflection can be painful, but revealing

A company some years ago moved its personnel into a new location, a multistory office building. While the facility was more than adequate for their administrative and clerical purposes, a major architectural problem was soon discovered. The building’s design had failed to include a sufficient number of elevators to accommodate their employees vertical movement. This was especially evident at the beginning of each workday, when everyone seemed to arrive at the same time. The frustrations incurred as people gathered in the lobby, attempting to get to their various work stations on time, and resulted in flaring tempers, loss of productivity and a generally strained work environment.

The elevator came to mind for today because it was on today’s date, Jan. 15 in 1861, that Elisha Otis received a patent for the steam elevator. (Coincidentally, an Otis Tufts had patented a similar invention just two years earlier, giving birth to a still ongoing debate as to which “Otis” should be credited with the inception.) The elevator’s impact upon our civilization has largely been assumed or even unnoticed. Its effect upon us socially and economically perhaps can only be rivaled by the automobile. What the automobile did for the lateral expansion of our culture, allowing for the creation and even necessity of interstate highways, shopping malls and suburbs, the elevator did for our population’s vertical development. It was because of this creativity that high rise apartments and multistory office buildings were able to compress greater numbers of people and commercial enterprises into more compact geographical areas. Without its capabilities, metropolitan cities could never have been possible.