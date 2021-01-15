Self-reflection can be painful, but revealing

A company some years ago moved its personnel into a new location, a multistory office building. While the facility was more than adequate for their administrative and clerical purposes, a major architectural problem was soon discovered. The building’s design had failed to include a sufficient number of elevators to accommodate their employees vertical movement. This was especially evident at the beginning of each workday, when everyone seemed to arrive at the same time. The frustrations incurred as people gathered in the lobby, attempting to get to their various work stations on time, and resulted in flaring tempers, loss of productivity and a generally strained work environment.
The elevator came to mind for today because it was on today’s date, Jan. 15 in 1861, that Elisha Otis received a patent for the steam elevator. (Coincidentally, an Otis Tufts had patented a similar invention just two years earlier, giving birth to a still ongoing debate as to which “Otis” should be credited with the inception.) The elevator’s impact upon our civilization has largely been assumed or even unnoticed. Its effect upon us socially and economically perhaps can only be rivaled by the automobile. What the automobile did for the lateral expansion of our culture, allowing for the creation and even necessity of interstate highways, shopping malls and suburbs, the elevator did for our population’s vertical development. It was because of this creativity that high rise apartments and multistory office buildings were able to compress greater numbers of people and commercial enterprises into more compact geographical areas. Without its capabilities, metropolitan cities could never have been possible.
The elevator also has influenced our culture and even our language. Prior to its invention, as well as the architecture it made possible, those who belonged to the privileged gentry class resided on the main floor of large estates. The members of the serving, working class were condemned to trudge up and down the staircases for their living areas confined to the basements or attics. With the convenience of elevators, the wealthy began to favor penthouse apartments and desire panoramic views. This in turn gave rise to such expressions as “looking down on other people” or having them “look up to you.”
But back to the problem of the office building with an insufficient number of elevators. In search of a solution for the challenge, the company welcomed suggestions from the very people coping each day with the problem. Among the ideas offered were speed up the elevators, eliminate enough offices on each floor to accommodate additional elevators and stagger the employees’ work schedules. But there was one unusual proposal offered that was eventually tested; it was to cover the lobby walls with floor to ceiling mirrors where people waited for their opportunity to go to work.
Strangely enough, it worked. But why?
It worked simply because the employees, while awaiting their ride up to their respective offices, were forced to look at themselves. The coerced introspective experience resulted in negative self-examinations, so they adjusted their attitudes and corrected their behavior.
Self-reflection is one of the most difficult spiritual tasks an individual can ever undertake. We are all too inclined to excuse ourselves for the very same faults we find in others. Finding ourselves in a situation where we are forced to look introspectively not only can be revealing, it can also be painful.
However, that is exactly what promotes spiritual growth, and God recommends it: “Remove the log from your own eye so that you may clearly see how to take away the speck from your brother’s eye. For with what measure you measure others, you shall be measured.” Best of all I enjoy the concise phrasing on the subject by the prophet Haggai, “Thus says the Lord, ‘Consider your ways.’”
Johnny A. Phillips is a retired minister who lives in BurkeCounty. Email him at phillips_sue@bellsouth.net.