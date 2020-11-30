Ship carried cargo of goodwill amid war

The Christmas holidays are a time of giving, and Americans are profound people of goodwill who share their hope and benevolence with peoples throughout the globe. There are many stories through the journey of years which prove this true. In this time of "peace and goodwill toward men" and prayers for peace on Earth, perhaps it is wise to revisit one of them.
New York travel writer Lilian Bell had an idea in the summer of 1914. As the Great War began in Europe, she wondered if the children there, particularly those children soon to be made war orphans, would be able to savor the Christmas season. She conveyed her fears to friend Frank Keeley in Chicago three weeks after the outbreak of hostilities. Bell, concerned about the orphans of war not having a Christmas due to the conflict, wanted Keeley to help her organize a type of "Santa Claus ship" for Europe’s children. Keeley, the publisher of the Chicago Herald, sent out the idea in his own newspaper. Eventually, two hundred other newspapers across the country supported the idea and appealed to the public.
The appeal asked American children to support children across the Atlantic by donating clothes, food, money and toys to be given out in various European cities. Bell trusted American children to get behind the cause. The McKinley Music Co. of Chicago commissioned a special song titled “Hurrah, Hurrah, for the Christmas Ship.” Bell even contacted President Woodrow Wilson, who promised a U.S. Navy ship would deliver the goods to European ports.
The Red Cross planned to handle the distribution of the cargo in those ports. Other organizations were formed to help organize and pack the goods. Donations began to come in during the fall. Volunteers helped to sort the goods and to divide them into gifts for different countries. Bell designed a flag of peace to display on the ship. A postcard was commissioned embossed with Bell’s flag. At a time when the U.S. proclaimed neutrality in the emerging conflict, plans were initiated not just to provide gifts for allied children, but also for children from enemy countries.
The USS Jason, a U.S. Navy coal carrier, was picked to ferry the nearly 12,000 tons of gifts to Europe. The ship left the U.S. in November carrying at least 5 million items. Instead of the Jason, it was dubbed "The Christmas Ship."
The Jason stopped in English ports and gifts were offloaded. The London Telegraph and other newspapers had previously informed parents and children of where to pick up the toys and gifts. Volunteers set to work distributing them. One young girl received some ribbon. Another, a pair of socks and a toy. Supplies were transferred to different ships with goods earmarked for war orphans in Germany, Belgium, Austria and eventually Russia.
American children and adults had come through. Bell, Keeley, and many others motivated to help with the project were clearly concerned about the children of Europe being able to have a Christmas. particularly those affected by the death of a father or a brother due to the war.
The next year, Bell wrote a small history of the work known as “The Story of the Christmas Ship.”
Over 100 years later, the Santa Claus ship is remembered fondly in English newspapers. There have been many Christmas ships since 1914. For many years, the U.S. Navy had an informal practice of inviting children from nearby ports to come "on deck" at Christmas time for holiday festivities and gift giving.
Before the Christmas ship left America, Wilson sent a telegram of blessing to the ship, crew and volunteers, saying in part, “May the good ship carry comfort and relief to the distressed and suffering.” Such was the aim of their endeavors. It was true then, and it is true now in this time of giving and receiving. A gift at any time of the year can relieve suffering and lift someone up.
Wilson understood, too, the ship had a great capacity to bring hope to a world just beginning to be torn up in one of the greatest calamities in world history.
Stories were written in local newspapers wherever the Christmas ship docked and whenever presents and other goods were delivered. The goodwill of American children and adults helped to alleviate suffering and brought hope amid life’s unknowns.
Presently, many Americans donate their time and money to fill a shoebox of toys and goods for children around the world and pack meals for needy families. Hope and goodwill remains.
And if stories such as these help to open our hearts a little bit, be a bit kinder, be a little more giving and tolerant, then we need them now more than ever.
Brent Tomberlin is a social studies instructor at South Caldwell High School and Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute. Email him at btomberlin50@outlook.com.
