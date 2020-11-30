Ship carried cargo of goodwill amid war

The Red Cross planned to handle the distribution of the cargo in those ports. Other organizations were formed to help organize and pack the goods. Donations began to come in during the fall. Volunteers helped to sort the goods and to divide them into gifts for different countries. Bell designed a flag of peace to display on the ship. A postcard was commissioned embossed with Bell’s flag. At a time when the U.S. proclaimed neutrality in the emerging conflict, plans were initiated not just to provide gifts for allied children, but also for children from enemy countries.

The USS Jason, a U.S. Navy coal carrier, was picked to ferry the nearly 12,000 tons of gifts to Europe. The ship left the U.S. in November carrying at least 5 million items. Instead of the Jason, it was dubbed "The Christmas Ship."

The Jason stopped in English ports and gifts were offloaded. The London Telegraph and other newspapers had previously informed parents and children of where to pick up the toys and gifts. Volunteers set to work distributing them. One young girl received some ribbon. Another, a pair of socks and a toy. Supplies were transferred to different ships with goods earmarked for war orphans in Germany, Belgium, Austria and eventually Russia.