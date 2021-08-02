Should wage and price controls be brought back?

Fifty years ago, I was sitting in a summer school class studying microeconomics. I had just switched my major from architecture to economics. In order to still graduate in four years, I had to take classes in the summer. I scheduled classes for the morning so I could continue my warehouse job in the afternoon.

On one particular warm morning in August, the instructor entered the classroom very excited. He said the economic and financial worlds had just been turned upside down.

Here’s what happened. In a nationwide speech the previous evening, President Nixon announced two momentous decisions. First, the U.S. gold window would be closed. Foreign countries could no longer convert dollars they held to gold owned by the U.S. Second, for 90 days there would be nationwide freeze on prices and wages.

I’ll save a discussion about closing the gold window for another time. Suffice it to say the gold window has never been reopened, and the trading of currencies is now done just like the trading of any commodity.

The price and wage controls were a reaction to a stubborn rise in inflation. In the previous five years the annual inflation rate had doubled — from 3% to almost 6%—and over the previous decade the yearly rate had jumped six-fold.