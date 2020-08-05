Signs you may be actually too polite

I didn’t think it was possible to be labeled “too polite” during these tough times experienced globally and nationally, including, but not limited to, fighting an invisible deadly virus, sudden unplanned unemployment, protests and anti-protests, symbols that have been part of history being eradicated, mud-slinging politicians behaving like children, those same politicians illustrating to our young people that bullying is OK with power, road rage, Mother Nature’s unpredictability especially when we are already down, and students left in limbo, anxious to actually go back to school and learn and not knowing when they will be able to. So much in today’s world contributes to undermine our emotional fortitude, so it’s a little difficult to imagine anyone being labeled as too polite.
But, according to an article in “Reader’s Digest,” there are some learned people who make a study out of proper etiquette, and they’ve assembled some examples that may provide some food for thought.
For instance, they insist that constantly complimenting people's appearance is actually considered rude. According to Bonnie Tsai, expert and founder of Beyond Etiquette, “Gee, it looks like you’ve lost a lot of weight” or “I love the way you’re wearing your hair these days” may seem like nice compliments at first, but compliments about appearance are shallow and may not be received in the same manner intended. Plus, if one does it constantly, say whenever you meet that person, it can feel overwhelming and insincere to the recipient. Bonnie’s suggestion is to offer a sincere compliment on his/her achievements instead.
I’ll have to mull that one over, Bonnie, because, frankly, if someone told me I looked even an ounce slimmer, it would carry more weight than “congratulations you’ve made it to Social Security.”
Another no-no was giving long answers to questions. According to Maryanne Parker founder of Manor of Manners, you may think you're being extra polite by giving someone every bit of information he/she might want in response to a question, but most of the time people simply want the basic facts, particularly in a professional setting. Long answers run the risk of your listener simply tuning you out.
I’d have to agree with Maryanne because there are plenty of times when I know for sure that the person I’m talking with has tuned me out – most likely after the word “hello.”
Making some eye contact is a polite way to let the other person know you're interested and engaged in what they're saying, but some people take the "maintain eye contact" rule too far and turn it into an aggressive staring match. Jeff Larsen, a manner expert and licensed psychotherapist, suggests going for a genuine eye-to-eye contact and then looking away every once in a while. It should feel natural and he suggests that if you're not sure, ask a friend to practice with you.
Well, Jeff, frankly, practicing correct eye contact would be pretty far down on my bucket list these days.
Now this next one, I’m guilty of: using too many superlatives. Yes, I’m always doing this in an effort to negate my pet peeve of those that use the word “great” too often. I’m guilty of automatically using the very overused "awesome" and once in a while a "fantastic" or two when I can. According to the experts, overuse of these words (and I dare say the word great) can turn a compliment into an irritation. Too many? They become meaningless.
Did anyone ever pay you a compliment and instead of saying “thank you,” you turn it down by downplaying it? For example, let’s say someone says, "You're so smart," do you immediately say, "Oh no, I'm just a lucky guesser.” You may simply be trying to look politely humble by downplaying compliments—and a little self-deprecating humor can be good for the soul —but constantly putting yourself down makes others uncomfortable. Experts say learning how to graciously accept a sincere compliment is a polite skill everyone should master.
Now, this last one I am so guilty of and if my relatives are reading this column, I heartily apologize ahead of time for all the times I’ve done it: clearing the table when others aren’t finished eating. I don’t know what fire I think I’m going to when I’m the first one up from a table and then grabbing the plates, especially at Thanksgiving. Is it the fast-paced New Yorker in me that has never adjusted to life in the South when I run a race with myself to see how quickly I can throw the dinnerware into the dishwasher? Once I hear the purr of the dishwasher, it seems to comfort me like I’ve downed three martinis, but it’s impolite to leave my dinner guests with forks poised in the air and no plates to eat from.
Except for this last one, I’m going to most likely be described as too polite for the rest of my life, because it’s ingrained in my makeup and tough to reverse course, but for this Thanksgiving, I’ll try very hard to allow my guests to hold onto their plates.
Peg DeMarco is a Morganton resident who writes a weekly features column for The News Herald. Contact her at pegdemarco@earthlink.net.
