This is the Day

Small acts can have big impacts

The Rev. Johnny A. Phillips headshot

Phillips

 News Herald/File Photo

For our 20th wedding anniversary, Sue and I rewarded ourselves with a cruise down Europe’s Rhine River, in which we were treated us to the gorgeous scenery of several nations, including Luxembourg. The tour comes back afresh to my mind upon realizing that it was on today’s date, Sept. 9 in 1944, that Allied troops liberated this tiny nation from its German occupiers. And, being geographically smaller than Rhode Island, our smallest state, it is indeed small.

In fact, when over lunch one day, I asked Sue what her most vivid memory of Luxembourg was, she immediately responded with the same I had, though I had not shared it with her. The mental picture was of a Luxembourger soldier, armed with what appeared to be an AK-47, repeatedly goose-stepping back and forth in front of their military headquarters (their equivalent to our Pentagon), as if the nation depended entirely upon him for protection from foreign invaders. (One only has to realize that the entire national military has less than 200 personnel. Their Air Force does have two planes, but one of them is out of commission at the moment.)

Their domestic population is about 700,000, and it so happened that as our tour group walked past the Luxembourg Parliament, the prime minister exited a back door, got into his car and drove away for lunch. Through the ages, this small landlocked country has repeatedly been invaded, occupied, divided and annexed by a number of other nations.

But do not let size fool you. European leadership know that Luxembourg wields influence.

Its economy is of the strongest in the world with a high-income market, low inflation and unemployment and the world’s second richest per capita income. As James Carville quipped during the Clinton-Bush campaign, “It’s the economy, stupid!”

After World War II, Luxembourg remade itself completely revamping its economic system. Today it is the banking leader of Europe ranking as the world’s second safest tax haven and the second largest investment center (after the United States), as well as the most important private banking center in Europe. It was a founding members of NATO, as well as the European Union. In other words, though small, Luxembourg has made itself indispensable.

As a spiritual analogy, I can testify from more than a half a century of being active in church life, there is a multitude of little things and “little people” who are truly indispensable. Jesus gave us this principle when he taught, “One who is faithful in very little is also faithful in much.”

How differently would the gospel story be read today had not a little boy donated his five loaves and two fishes for the Lord to multiply for that great miracle we know today? If the guests at the wedding in Cana had not been willing to fill the ewers with water for the Jesus to have performed that first miracle?

One could probably add a number of Biblical illustrations of small acts of kindness making huge differences to these two. However more similar parallels are not as important as realizing we are surrounded by living examples. How differently would your congregational life be were it not for that man who checks on the church building during the week when no one else is about and makes certain that the roof is not leaking and the air-conditioning unit is operating properly? Or that lady who is always the last to leave after a church meal in order to make certain the kitchen is clean and all the pots and pans are stored away? Or maybe the couple who calls upon shut-ins who cannot attend services in person, but assures them that they are yet essential to the congregation’s life and ministry.

They and their contributions are indispensable examples. Perhaps you are one of them.

One of my favorite writers, Henri Nouwen, stated it better than I can: “Sometimes we are called to do great acts of kindness or make great sacrifices. But this is seldom normal. Usually we have the opportunity for many small acts of love and service and are called to make small sacrifices. The significance and power of these cannot be underestimated.”

