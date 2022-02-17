Social insecurity

More likely, me knowing me, I would have blown most of it on nicer cars and more vacations.

Saving money for your future is hard, even for more-disciplined people.

My parents raised six kids on one income and had a lot of big bills along the way, so saving money for the future was not always possible.

They now rely on the Social Security payments they receive every month to help them cover their basic expenses.

Millions of older Americans are in the same precarious financial boat.

The Social Security Administration reports that about 40% of Americans 65 and older receive half of their retirement income from Social Security — and about 13% rely on it for 90% or more of their income.

It takes some of the sting out of the 15.3% FICA tax that is imposed on my self-employed earnings to know that my contributions are helping others get by in their old age.

But will Social Security be around to help me in my old age?

Social Security is now paying out more than it is taking in, and the funds working taxpayers contribute now go directly to Social Security recipients.