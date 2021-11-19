Some opportunities shouldn't be missed

On today’s date in our nations’ history, an especially adventurously spirited man awoke in his camp atop a natural elevation, his heart warmed with the awareness that the fog of the previous evening had mostly dissipated during the night and he was able to gaze across the great expanse lying before him, taking in the brackish water of an as yet unnamed bay and exclaimed, “O! What joy!”
It was Nov. 19 in the year 1805, and the man was William Clark. From that vantage point, he beheld landmarks and locations that we know of today as the Columbia River, Disappointment Bay and the states of Oregon and Washington, knowing that within a matter of just 10 miles roared the Pacific Ocean, the destination of the famous Lewis and Clark.
Many a sermon has drawn parallels between this well-documented exploration and the equally audacious spiritual pilgrimage of faith. When one considers that both are based upon stepping out into the unknown on faith, needing preparation, depending upon friends and encountering unexpected hardships, the similarities are readily evident. So as not to repeat such worthy homilies, there are other aspects of comparison, perhaps not so pleasant, but equally truthful. More importantly, they may be more pertinent to our culture’s current social melee.
One lesson, for example, would be to remember the purpose of the Corps of Discovery Expedition, its official name. It is true that President Thomas Jefferson, through masterful intrigue, made the Louisiana Purchase from Napoleon Bonaparte, more than doubling the land mass of the United States. But his longtime goal did not envision fields of grain, great cities of commerce or other evidences of a prospering society. He was a racist of his time, detested Native Americans and desired to engineer a geography in which the Indians would be forcefully resettled west of the Mississippi River.
Thank the Lord that politicians’ dreams do not always materialize. It is rather ironic that now on the expanse of land upon which Clark gazed that morning to be the permanent residence of a displaced race is now one of the most open-minded municipalities in the nation aspiring equality for all races — Portland, Oregon.
Another insight to be gained, but not to be accepted so favorably, from the Lewis and Clark Expedition was the temporary role of one member in the episode named York.
York was the only Black man in the group, and he was a slave to Clark. However, during the expedition’s 28 months of wilderness discovery, he was treated, participated and accepted as a freeman. As the expedition encountered confusing situations and made decisions based upon majority votes, York’s opinion was sought, and his vote counted equally with all the others. But upon return to “civilization,” he was remanded to his former slave status.
What an opportunity for insight and growth our nation missed!
For a man who penned the immortal words, “All men are created equally,” these two historical illustrations are especially contradictory. However, the parallel of the exploration to one’s spiritual journey is nonetheless worthy. On one hand we should thank the Lord that all of our hopes and prayers do not come to fruition, but at the same time we should ever be alert for the opportunities of growth and insights that are at our fingertips.
The Rev. Johnny A. Phillips is a retired minister who lives in Burke County. Email him at phillips_sue@bellsouth.net.