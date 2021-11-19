Some opportunities shouldn't be missed

On today’s date in our nations’ history, an especially adventurously spirited man awoke in his camp atop a natural elevation, his heart warmed with the awareness that the fog of the previous evening had mostly dissipated during the night and he was able to gaze across the great expanse lying before him, taking in the brackish water of an as yet unnamed bay and exclaimed, “O! What joy!”

It was Nov. 19 in the year 1805, and the man was William Clark. From that vantage point, he beheld landmarks and locations that we know of today as the Columbia River, Disappointment Bay and the states of Oregon and Washington, knowing that within a matter of just 10 miles roared the Pacific Ocean, the destination of the famous Lewis and Clark.

Many a sermon has drawn parallels between this well-documented exploration and the equally audacious spiritual pilgrimage of faith. When one considers that both are based upon stepping out into the unknown on faith, needing preparation, depending upon friends and encountering unexpected hardships, the similarities are readily evident. So as not to repeat such worthy homilies, there are other aspects of comparison, perhaps not so pleasant, but equally truthful. More importantly, they may be more pertinent to our culture’s current social melee.