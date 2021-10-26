Songs have journeys too

No song is unique in itself. It comes to us through someone’s experience, or as a form of protest, or as a way to for its writers to tell a certain story. Great songs not only stand the test of time, but help us remember as well.
Such is true of a particular song which is not only a spiritual, but also an anthem, and a marker for a movement.
As the story goes, one of the best urban preachers in America published a song in the early 1900s titled “I’ll Overcome Someday.” The song gathered notoriety in the early years of the decade. Charles Tindley’s version of the song was published in African Methodist Episcopal church hymnals and became a church hymn by 1904. Tindley, an acclaimed preacher in his own right, helped to invent modern American gospel music. The lyrics in “I’ll Overcome Someday” provided the singers and the audience with the comforting themes of redemption and victory.
By mid-century, a labor organizer by the name of Lucille Simmons began changing the "I’ll" lyric to "We’ll" as Black female workers protested for better wages during a strike in Charleston, South Carolina in 1945. Later, other organizers picked up the tune to share with labor and civil rights workers at the Highlander School in Tennessee where activists were trained. Here, the singer Pete Seeger was introduced to the song. Instead of Tindley’s title, a version of the song began being performed as “We Will Overcome.” Seeger added stanzas to the song and modified the lyrics. Although the song was set to music, new versions began to be performed acapella.
As the Civil Rights Movement gained notoriety in the 1950s and 1960s, the song was again modified by Frank Hamilton and Guy Carawan, who taught it to young students at Shaw University in North Carolina. The student movement began to use the song more and more at meetings and marches. The Christian tones of the original song were infused with messages of hope and resilience. Seeger, Hamilton and Carawan moved to copyright their version during this time.
Like any song, it was not without controversy. Some suggested the song was pirated from a great songwriter named Louise Shropshire who wrote a song in 1954 entitled “If My Jesus Wills.” The song was composed sometime between 1932 and 1942 and copyrighted in 1954. Several lyrics in Shropshire’s song speak to the theme of coming through challenges and trials if Jesus wills. Seeger eventually gave her credit on his version of the song. He eventually worked the song into 16 possible verses. It could be sung with a guitar or acapella, but almost always was performed using the call and response method of the black church. Stanzas were designed to be free flowing and could be sung in any order.
On Aug. 28, 1963, the song was performed at the Lincoln Memorial during the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom. More than 200,000 people joined hands singing “We Shall Overcome.” By then, it was the anthem of the movement. In that moment, people from many backgrounds had joined hands and made a statement about equal rights and the justice and dignity of each human being. It was sung in hope. Several weeks later, voices belted out the song in defiance at the funeral for three little girls in Birmingham, Alabama after their church was bombed by Klansmen. Throughout the movement, people sang the song to share in the suffering of individuals put in jail for practicing civil disobedience or to bring hope to others. The anthem grew in other countries too. In later years, the music and lyrics of the song were used to hail the fall of the Berlin Wall, by Chinese students protesting for reforms, and to witness the end the apartheid system in South Africa. It has also been performed at the White House.
Although the song can be traced through Tindley, Simmons, Shropshire, Seeger, Hamilton and Carawan, there are probably many authors. Historians have even traced the makings of the song to a slave spiritual from its lyric, “I’ll be Alright, Someday."
People say one can go anywhere in the world and hear a version of the same song. Songs uplift and encourage, we mourn thorough them, and they change us as they change in composition over time. Songs help us understand the rhythms of life and history as we are moved, as human beings, by the lyrics and music of a given song. Listening and singing songs helps us remember important times in our lives, reminds us of the past, and provides some hope for the future.
“We Shall Overcome” definitely does all those things. It has journeyed with us in both times of triumph and tragedy.
Brent Tomberlin is a social studies instructor at South Caldwell High School and Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute. Email him at coachtomberlin@gmail.com.