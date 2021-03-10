Spring is a time of rebirth, growth

What really makes the holly berries disappear fast is the cloud of grey tufted titmice that arrive yearly. The titmouse is a migratory bird that covers much of the South and ranges from the coast to the Midwest and into New England.

They show up early in the morning with much fuss and fanfare and hit every holly that has berries. They cover our favorite holly. By afternoon, they are gone and so are almost all the berries. In those few hours, the squirrels and robins stay away. There is simply no seats left at the prickly café.

Daffodils are blooming, as are the Lenten roses, so the hyacinths will come along shortly.

The gnats also have awakened. I’m already wearing my head net when I work outside. It keeps the pesky gnats away, but it is not very good as a sunscreen.

Spring starts out slowly because winter doesn’t give up easily, but it won’t be long until the great awakening begins in earnest and all God’s creations in this part of the world will get busy, intent on growing since that is the only thing that stacks the odds in favor of survival.

As far as our hollies go, birds and squirrels eat every last berry. There are always a few per tree (and we have lots of them) that germinate and produce more hollies. It’s the toughest tree in the woods.