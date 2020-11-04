States can't defend ballot-selfie bans

If you share a snapshot from the voting booth, elections officials might scour your social media pages and offer you a choice: censorship or a criminal charge.

That's what happened to T. Greg Doucette, who cast his ballot Oct. 15 during early voting at the N.C. Central University School of Law. North Carolina is among 15 states that ban photos of marked ballots. Nine other states maintain unclear or conflicting statutes, according to Ballotpedia.

After tweeting pictures of his ballot before and after voting — a riff on the "How it started vs. how it's going" relationship meme — Doucette said a State Board of Elections investigator phoned him.

A criminal defense attorney who specializes in First Amendment law, Doucette knew a federal judge in New Hampshire had ruled that state's ballot-photography ban unconstitutional in 2015. After hearing from other voters who were warned to delete their publicly posted ballot selfies, he was ready to challenge North Carolina's law on free-speech grounds.

"A good number of folks are sufficiently intimidated that they take it down; it chills their speech," Doucette said. "They asked me to take it down. I told them, 'No, I'm leaving it up.'"