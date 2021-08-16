Stepping back into the show

August weeks watch kids returning to schools. The beginning of a new school year brings hope and promise and a hint of excitement.
A year ago, students went to physical school or had to stay home and learn remotely. This year, the long shadow of the pandemic appears less grim, but the virus is still here doing what a virus does – bringing new challenges.
Those challenges, however, will not replace the joy in teaching which a school year brings. There is nothing like seeing the spark in a young person’s eyes when learning and being exposed to something new. Watching people become passionate about something, and then being successful at it, is one of the greatest things to witness. As tough as teaching can be, there are fantastic moments.
I am an optimist. I believe history and social studies has much to teach us still about who we are, the country we have, and the larger world we can relate to. I know history and the past has this great capacity to strengthen us and provide resolve. At times, through the course of the pandemic, journalists and historians returned to stories of the flu epidemic early in the last century or the struggle against polio at midcentury. There were similar questions and reactions then as well in our times. The upcoming year will bring challenges, and at times might be "scarier" than last year for its own reasons. Yet, one of the lessons of history is we have faced situations before and found our way forward.
From March 2020 to June of this year, teachers and students were forced to undergo many changes in public education. Some of these were already present before the pandemic. As many people have found in their own careers, the pandemic accelerated processes already in the works. Still, at its heart, the question of teaching remains the same – how to transmit a body of information to students in a way they will understand and be able to use? The State of North Carolina has been wise to put more emphasis on preparing students for possible vocational work and championing the role of its community college system. Years ago, the General Assembly made changes in schools which suggested every student needed to be prepared to go to a four-year institution, which was a serious misstep. As schools progress more toward online choices for learning, students have many more options, and such is not a bad thing. The next task for the General Assembly and the State Board of Education is to completely revamp how students in all grades are evaluated. The era of the End of Grade exam and "one size fits all" evaluation is an old, out of touch, unreliable measure for both students and educators. Hopefully, the pandemic can accelerate some new standards and better choices.
Perusing through the summer news articles, there is so much discussion about critical race theory and whether or not to teach this topic in schools. As many in the social studies field and others have pointed out, a good teacher does their best to teach a very inclusive American history already. There have been cultural uproars before. One of the biggest occurred in the 1920s when several southern states, most notably Tennessee, passed a bill outlawing the teaching of evolution in public schools. Such set off a controversy like no other. The important lesson here is there will always be conflicts among cultures, and people must make their own decisions regarding those things. Teaching an American history, with its warts and all, is important for students to receive. It may remind students and teachers alike of the successes and failures we have had as a nation, but more importantly, students can witness the dignity of others. Having an opportunity to "see a bigger picture" can offer great learning experiences. Teaching history only through a lens of oppression presents its own dangers.
Public schools across the state and nation are in a perilous but interesting moment. With homeschool enrollments increasing by about 19% and rising charter school enrollments across the state (with many students on waiting lists), public schools have the opportunity to offer an outstanding product which can help students be better learners, otherwise, the pandemic will have sealed their fate as parents reach out for other avenues of learning. Such would be shame.
The founder of American public schools, Horace Mann, said once that education could prevent both the revenge and the madness. When he said this in 1848, the country was beginning to be convulsed by a growing sectional crisis over the issue of slavery and coming out of a war. He was particularly addressing the issue of how education could help fight poverty.
Our times are no different in some ways. We need to champion our public schools.
Brent Tomberlin is a social studies instructor at South Caldwell High School and CCC&TI. He can be reached at coachtomberlin@gmail.com.