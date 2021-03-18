Stepping into the water

I’ve been thinking about Underwood recently. What caused him to step into waist-deep water to help 20 human beings, to rescue 20 souls from a myriad of dangers? While Underwood said it was the look on the people’s faces, there also had to be a deeper desire to do something higher — to help other human beings caught in perilous situations — or to be a part of something larger and maybe atone for some prior thinking on his part.

Still, it was a moment. The same moment all of us experience when our beliefs and our passions collide with an extreme question or an area of need. Underwood faced opportune timing — to drop the things he was doing and the ways he felt — and seek a larger life. He forgot himself and turned his attention toward rescue and help. In helping to eventually lead others to freedom, Underwood freed himself from some bigotry and prejudice. There is no question the hours in the river affected him deeply.

His actions, and the actions of many others, helped save the lives of at least a half-million former enslaved people and other Black freedmen who sought protection behind Union lines. Eventually, the 13th Amendment to the Constitution abolished slavery as it was known in 1865. Of course, there was more work to do, but people who had never known political freedom now had a chance at it.

Having the courage to change our minds, and especially our hearts, are the moments when we really find each other. It is not easy. But, it is worth it.

Brent Tomberlin is a social studies instructor at South Caldwell High School and Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute. Email him at btomberlin50@outlook.com.