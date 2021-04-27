Stopping cars isn't solving crimes

If hospitals were run like police departments, doctors would loiter in the lobby to pounce on patients who have mild sprains and stuffy noses while gunshot victims languish in understaffed emergency rooms.

As fatal law enforcement shootings amplify controversial calls to defund the police, communities can sidestep the political rancor by reordering agencies' priorities instead of slashing their budgets.

In the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, a police officer shot and killed 20-year-old Daunte Wright on April 13 after stopping his car over expired license plates. Police said Officer Kim Potter, who's since resigned and now faces a second-degree manslaughter charge, was trying to arrest Wright on an outstanding warrant and accidentally shot the young Black man when she mistook her service pistol for a Taser.

Katie Wright recounted a phone call from her son moments before his death, telling news outlets he thought an air freshener hanging from his rearview mirror prompted the traffic stop. A New York Times story notes that the common car accessory "may be treated as illegal in a majority of states," leading to high-risk encounters between cops and motorists.