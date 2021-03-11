Stopping climate change is the a moon shot

Then there is drought. The 2018 Camp Fire in Northern California took 85 lives and incinerated 11,000 homes, plus schools and businesses. Some residents are building back, but many are moving elsewhere. All are suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

Warming waters are increasing the number and intensity of storms and feeding the emotional turmoil that follows. Even as the focus in 2020 was on the virus, the Atlantic hurricane season broke the record for the most named storms. Twelve of them made landfall in the continental U.S. Louisiana was hit by a parade of five — Tropical Storms Cristobal and Marco, and Hurricanes Laura, Delta and Zeta. Each caused dislocation, personal stress and economic loss.

The nonprofit research firm First Street Foundation estimates that the flooding caused by climate change will be worse than government estimates. Its models suggest that by 2050, up to 84% of the buildings in Cape Coral, Florida, and nearly all buildings in New Orleans will be at substantial risk of flood damage.

The Department of Defense has labeled climate change "a threat multiplier." This means that security threats already out there will become more ominous. They include poverty, environmental degradation, political instability and social tensions — any of which can enable terrorism and spawn other forms of violence.