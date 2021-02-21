Straight answer on schools needed

The Biden administration set an ambitious and clear goal for vaccine distribution, stuck to it, made it reality and then set the goal higher. If only the same thing were happening with the president's vow on reopening schools during the pandemic.

Instead, the public has received conflicting and waffling messages from both the White House and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Even as the government claims that the top priority has to be getting most students back on campus as soon as possible, under the best possible scenario right now that won't happen at most schools for two months or so, when the traditional school year is almost over.

The message has been downright labyrinthine. In December, a newly elected Biden declared that he would return most students to in-person classrooms within 100 days of his presidency. Before he took office, though, the goal had already been watered down to a majority of K-8 schools, with high schools left out of the equation — a reasonable change, given that the virus is more easily caught and passed along by teenagers than by younger children. Still, the overall goal seemed to take a major step forward on Feb. 3, when CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said that "vaccination of teachers is not a prerequisite for safe reopening of schools," based on an ever-larger body of data.