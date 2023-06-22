They wrote things like:

We miss you. Love you guys. Stay strong. You are a wonderful and fabulous group. Proud of you and praying for you. Turn this into something positive.

And then, there were deeper messages like one from the JV Baseball coach, “You guys are always in my thoughts. Be safe, and make good decisions. Another teacher wrote, “Keep your brains active — know that we love you and miss you.”

There are artifacts of communication which stretch across time. While cleaning my classroom recently, I found a poster the faculty made for the seniors in 2020. That group got sent home when the shutdowns began and had to spend the rest of their school year online before graduating outside in the student parking lot at South Caldwell High School.

Teachers were encouraged at the time to write a note of encouragement to them. Pictures of the banner were taken with school administration and sent out on social media. A few years ago, I found the banner sitting on a table in a common room and whisked it away to the classroom. Inevitably, as I clean and reshape the room for another year, I came across it again.

The words and phrases the teachers wrote still ring true in our present. They speak of the mission teachers have to be there for students in a variety of ways through a variety of conditions. While reading the words on the banner, my mind traveled back to those days of uncertainty; yet, I believe if something similar happens again, many of these teachers would have written the same things.

In a very fine article written recently by two elected officials in the North Carolina General Assembly, they talked about finding common ground across political party lines. They wrote about working on a series of studies for the state and how the experience shaped them. They learned three things. First, most people share similar values, but often weigh them differently. Second, listening to other people with those same values but different weights expands our understanding of each other and how to work with one another to solve issues. Lastly, and most importantly, the two officials came to understand the absolute importance of continuing to build relationships.

Although their article was initially written for the National Week of Conversation in April, it connects very much to the older, weathered banner the faculty penned to those seniors in 2020. The instructors who signed the banner did not know all the seniors, but wanted to reach out and support each one. They offered their wisdom and their encouragement because each individual was facing the pandemic on an equal footing and was not quite sure how things were going to go. Instead of wallowing in their own fears and doubts, they decided to put their best foot forward and support other people.

Not all the faculty who signed the banner are still present at the school. Instructors retire. Some great teachers move on to other positions, but the trust in those words still resonate with wisdom, love and care. The article and the banner are reminders about people working together to face challenges and to encourage others.

I believe almost all teachers are centrists in the way they teach the material they are certified to teach. Each teacher, at some point, encourages students to research their topics, talk to parents and mentors, and formulate their opinions and arguments. Moreover, sharing our viewpoints on values, listening, and building relationships are just healthy things to do. When I found the banner, I thought about cutting out all the little sayings which individuals wrote and putting each individual clipping back into their teacher boxes; however, I changed my mind. Instead, I am going to donate the banner to a museum so people years from now can see some of the good attitudes people expressed during the many angsts of the pandemic.

Those individuals will know there were some good words and good advice shared with young people while all of us were having to adjust. As the saying goes, maybe they will be moved to pay those same things forward when it is their turn. The banner reminds me there is power in the written and spoken word. We made the banner to check in with the seniors to let them know they were not alone while facing a unique season.

This year, the baseball coach who wrote on the banner and a few more instructors who placed their names on it, are retiring. One of those individuals asked what he thought his teaching legacy might be and what it means? The answer is “immeasurable.” These teachers who are exiting the teaching stage are all givers. They spoke their values into the lives of students, they listened to them, and they built relationships. The banner is certainly proof of those things.