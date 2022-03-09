Stupidity will live on in infamy

As for our wartime president, his competence in guiding the United States through a dangerous international crisis should speak for itself. Biden has carefully escalated the economic sanctions, keeping some in reserve for later use. He’s also held back on pleas to have the U.S. militarily engage with Russia over the skies of Ukraine. This is to avoid setting off a wider conflict, a strategy the generals on TV are uniformly praising.

As for the American public, this crisis has raised Biden’s approval ratings generally. The one that matters right now, however, is for his handling of the international calamity. Some 52% approved of his approach on the war in Ukraine, according to an NPR/PBS/Marist poll released Saturday.

Right after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, President Franklin Roosevelt went on radio to call Dec. 7, 1941, “a date which will live in infamy.” The stupidity behind calling Putin a “genius” with good reasons to launch an unprovoked invasion of Ukraine will also live in infamy.

But infamy refers to a reputation that is mired in shame far into the future. We still have to get through March.

