Suit could stifle political debate

His lawsuit was part of a sinister pattern. The Montgomery Advertiser described libel actions as “a formidable legal bludgeon to swing at out-of-state newspapers whose reporters cover racial incidents in Alabama.” Journalists who had to worry about mistakes that could expose them to huge judgments, it was hoped, would choose not to report truthful information that might antagonize the subjects.

What made big news organizations anathema to segregationists were not so much their few inaccurate stories as their many accurate ones. That may also be the case with Palin, who has not forgotten the 2008 press scrutiny that exposed her embarrassing deficiencies.

The court said that without broad protection against libel suits, “would-be critics of official conduct may be deterred from voicing their criticism, even though it is believed to be true and even though it is, in fact, true, because of doubt whether it can be proved in court or fear of the expense of having to do so.” The Sullivan decision is often seen as a boon to big corporate media. But reversing it would raise the threat of libel judgments against millions of opinionated people on social media and websites — most of whom lack the resources to fight court battles. Someone who posts a falsehood about a member of Congress on Facebook could be hauled into the dock and reduced to financial ruin.