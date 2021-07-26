Summer swim meet articulates society

Step on any pool deck in a surrounding county and one is likely to witness a swim meet in progress. Swimmers compete in a wide variety of events against one another. As an observer, one sees the swimmer with his or her event numbers written up and down their arm. Inevitably, parents and swimmers are visiting the concession stand buying goods that are not necessarily swimmer friendly, but such is part of the draw of a meet.
It is interesting to note that swim meets are like segments of society. Meets cannot happen without volunteers. Workers maintain duty stations to help the swimmers get to the blocks for the races, help time the meet, and parents are making sure their children are in the correct places at the right times. When more volunteers are needed, the meet often stops for people to exchange duties. Of course, the coaches are carrying out their responsibilities of mentoring and encouraging their swimmers. And many times, one will catch a glimpse of everyone, regardless of their team, cheering on the swimmers in the pool. There is community and very little divisiveness. While there may be the occasional grumpy coach or parent, the day is won by adhering to the mission of the meet — to complete the events and champion the individual swimmers.
At a swim meet, there is very little uproar about whether a certain flag should come down, or talk about storming the Capitol building, or which journalists got a particular story right or wrong. Instead, most moments are spent by individuals carrying out their responsibilities in a professional way, which adds to the common good of the whole. There are always the occasional “goofballs” at a meet who yell at their kids when they don’t perform well or make the meet all about their personal status in some way, but these individuals immediately stand out for their selfish and often inappropriate actions. It’s the same with officials and coaches. Once, two coaches got into a fight and pushed each other into the pool. How quickly a coaching career can end.
Sporting events are largely about community in some way. While some people cringe at the use of the word, it’s what a swim meet involves. Especially this year, the sport of summer swimming has returned from the past pandemic summer where there were hardly any meets, and swimmers, coaches and parents seem super happy to literally “jump back into the water.” Swimming, like any sport or activity, helps to sustain us as individuals.
True, swim meets can sometimes take a long time. Endurance is certainly needed. They can be stressful, too. Personal understanding is paramount. Personal responsibility is key.
Like life, there are different events for the swimmers to perform in during the course of a meet. Each takes training and skill. Swimmers not only race other competitors, but more importantly, compete against their former times in an effort to improve and get better. There is great exhilaration in seeing an athlete perform at a high level and achieve success. Everyone on deck seems to celebrate the achievement. It makes people feel good.
Besides, what have folks had to witness in the last year? A pandemic. Violence. A general disrespect for government officials. Some types of journalism which often appears more like an episode of the “Jerry Springer” show. Western fires and other climate issues. A general atmosphere of polarization.
The rest of us know this is not always true. There is great good going on in our communities. Churches are doing wonderful things, civic organizations continue to be widely involved in those same communities, lifeguards are teaching swim lessons to combat the problem of senseless drownings, school boards are planning measures for the upcoming academic year, and merchants are continually making plans to grow their businesses.
One sees these kinds of hopes at a swim meet. People are working together while often suppressing personal judgments for the good of the whole. They identify themselves with the swimmers they are responsible for and the teams they support. Again though, the great majority of individuals support all the swimmers regardless of the teams they represent. Such is a profound lesson for all of us in this age of tribalism where selfish identities seem to mean more than the weight of common goodness, civility and common caring.
As the Olympics begin, let us work hard to celebrate achievements and not be too cynical. Our current culture appears to want to be the latter, but we live in a great country. Like a swim meet, there are challenges. There are important roles to be filled and served in. Timing is involved. Organization and leadership are vital components. At the end of the day, a successful meet stems from participation, willingness and a right attitude.
We, as a nation, need these things now too.
Brent Tomberlin is a social studies instructor at South Caldwell High School and Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute. Email him at coachtomberlin@gmail.com.