Summer swim meet articulates society

Step on any pool deck in a surrounding county and one is likely to witness a swim meet in progress. Swimmers compete in a wide variety of events against one another. As an observer, one sees the swimmer with his or her event numbers written up and down their arm. Inevitably, parents and swimmers are visiting the concession stand buying goods that are not necessarily swimmer friendly, but such is part of the draw of a meet.

It is interesting to note that swim meets are like segments of society. Meets cannot happen without volunteers. Workers maintain duty stations to help the swimmers get to the blocks for the races, help time the meet, and parents are making sure their children are in the correct places at the right times. When more volunteers are needed, the meet often stops for people to exchange duties. Of course, the coaches are carrying out their responsibilities of mentoring and encouraging their swimmers. And many times, one will catch a glimpse of everyone, regardless of their team, cheering on the swimmers in the pool. There is community and very little divisiveness. While there may be the occasional grumpy coach or parent, the day is won by adhering to the mission of the meet — to complete the events and champion the individual swimmers.