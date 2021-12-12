Sweetening our world - Generations

Long-term, Simmons says that Supplant’s target market isn’t to fine dining, but rather to market the product to multinational corporations, such as Kellogg’s, Heinz and Cadbury that have been processing sugary treats for generations.

Supplant has already been present in a variety of smaller bakeries around the U.S., including Arizona-based Sweet Republic, and Alabama-based Cookie Fix, and as studies progress, trials will increase in many of our restaurants and brands of sugar favorites.

Pricing must be dealt with, like most new products when they are in the exploration stage and not formally introduced into the national market. Supplant is being introduced online at supplant.com, and you can purchase two premium 2.1-ounce chocolate bars — 1x milk (45%), 1x dark (70%) — for $19.99 plus shipping. Both recipes were developed by Michelin-star chef Thomas Keller and are made in Napa Valley in small-batch runs using sugars from fiber and Venezuelan cocoa beans.