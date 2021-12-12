Sweetening our world - Generations

An online article from one of my favorite sources, fastcompany.com, caught my eye recently because it introduced its readers to the world of Supplant, the newest product in the hunt for a sugar substitute that we can use for taste as well as alleviating the harmful effects of sugar, particularly those associated with diabetes.
Everyone knows there are many substitute sweeteners on the market these days, the newest being stevia. Stevia comes from a bushy shrub that is native to northeast Paraguay, Brazil, Argentina, Canada and now parts of Asia and Europe. Stevia doesn’t add any preservatives, and the leaf has compounds that help in lowering high blood sugar.
But stevia has its critics, like everything else in the market, so it was interesting to read that a Cambridge, England-based innovative team, led by Tom Simmons, a biochemist who spent many years studying the science of plants and carbs, produced something new that may surpass stevia.
Simmons’ studies led him to discover a way to pull sugar from the stalks and stems of grains instead of from sugar cane. Grinding the stalks into a pulp, an enzyme from fungi is then used to break down longer molecular chains into shorter ones that resemble sugar. After it’s cleaned and dried, the result is a white powder that Simmons named “Supplant.”
If Supplant is accepted by people as a good substitute for sugar, its benefits are not only to improve our health, but it could become a frontrunner because of its sustainability and its environmental friendliness.
The sugar industry produces exorbitant amounts of wastewater and emissions. Husks and stalks are often ground into the soil to decompose, or used as animal bedding, like hay. But much of it is burned, particularly in rice paddies, to make room for the next harvest, causing smoke pollution and greenhouse gas emissions.
In addition, sugarcane cultivation is highly water intensive, using 213 gallons for a pound of refined sugar. This makes it a large contributor to deforestation, having helped in shrinking Brazil’s Atlantic Forest to 7% of its original size. It has also been linked to the loss of habitats, including various species of turtles.
Because the sugar is fiber, the company says it behaves like fibers in the human body. However, its biggest pro is that Supplant contains just 1.8 calories per gram versus 4 for regular white sugar. It also causes less of a blood sugar spike, with 15% of the glycemic index of regular sugar, which could be a considerable finding for diabetics. And, while it’s not the same as the vitamin-rich broccoli and peas on our plates, Supplant does contain some of the nutritious value of fiber, a nutrient that 95% of Americans don’t consume enough of.
Long-term, Simmons says that Supplant’s target market isn’t to fine dining, but rather to market the product to multinational corporations, such as Kellogg’s, Heinz and Cadbury that have been processing sugary treats for generations.
Supplant has already been present in a variety of smaller bakeries around the U.S., including Arizona-based Sweet Republic, and Alabama-based Cookie Fix, and as studies progress, trials will increase in many of our restaurants and brands of sugar favorites.
Pricing must be dealt with, like most new products when they are in the exploration stage and not formally introduced into the national market. Supplant is being introduced online at supplant.com, and you can purchase two premium 2.1-ounce chocolate bars — 1x milk (45%), 1x dark (70%) — for $19.99 plus shipping. Both recipes were developed by Michelin-star chef Thomas Keller and are made in Napa Valley in small-batch runs using sugars from fiber and Venezuelan cocoa beans.
And, yes, of course I ordered some and tried Supplant this past week. At first, I was leery of the taste – maybe because I knew it wasn’t the chocolate I usually eat and was made from husks and stalks. The human brain has an amazing memory when it comes to the taste of chocolate. I measured the Supplant square as it slowly melted in my mouth with skepticism and not enough openness to something new that could help me when I suddenly have a chocolate fix. I mean, one gets a little tired of searching all over the house for the bag of Hershey’s kisses my husband hides at my request in order to stick to my diet.
Last Sunday, there I was watching the British chefs compete in a tent on TV with a glass of pink Moscato sitting next to me and an open bar of Supplant. One bar was regular chocolate and the other was dark chocolate (my favorite).
One square, then two squares, and a sip of Moscato. It tasted pretty darn good! That, coupled with the decrease in guilt of eating chocolate at any time of the day or night, added to my total taste satisfaction.
It won’t be an overnight jump into Supplant and nixing bags of Domino sugar. According to Simmons, “This is a macro trend that is not going away,” and he wants to scale up significantly across America. And he insists that replacing refined sugar in mass processed foods is an achievable goal.
Wouldn’t it be nice for parents to offer their children Fruit Loops, Apple Jacks or Pop Tarts and not have to worry about dealing with a sugar high?
Simmons is on the right track.
Peg DeMarco is a Morganton resident who writes a weekly features column for The News Herald. Contact her at pegdemarco@earthlink.net.