Take advantage of life's opportunities

America in the 1930s was constrained in almost every manner by the Great Depression. Most families barely eked out a survival. Few people were employed in their chosen careers, and those who did have jobs were grateful for any income.

For young people just entering the workforce, the challenges were even more devastating. One of every in 4 workers could not find employment in any form, but in Breksville Reservation in Cleveland, almost 600 young men between the ages of 18 and 25 were performing the manual labor of filling stone quarries, building dams, erecting retaining walls, excavating lakes and grading land for bridle paths and drainage. On today’s date, Aug. 26, in 1939, Cleveland’s Metropolitan Park System dedicated their work as a major portion of the city’s recreational program.

While it was a major contribution to Cleveland, it was just one of the thousands of projects of President Franklin Roosevelt’s Civilian Conservation Corps. In an unprecedented era of unemployment and economic hopelessness, more than 300,000 young men found opportunity for their futures in a government program that was by no means a free handout. They worked! While they were provided with food, shelter, clothing, medical care and $30 per month pay (equivalent to $1,000 in 2021), they gave national and state parks beautification efforts, improvements and amenities for which no price can be estimated.

Just as important, and perhaps more so, it also provided an element of character building for these young men. Those who had not finished high school also were provided continuing education. Almost all of them sent money home to their families, teaching them responsibility. During World War II, it was discovered that men who had been a part of the CCC were more apt to become commissioned and noncommissioned officers.

Indicative of the program’s character building effect are some of the names of its alumni: actor Raymond Burr, country music legend “Stringbean” Akeman, Vice President Hubert Humphrey, actor Walter Matthau, actor Robert Mitchum, heavyweight boxing champion Archie Moore, baseball star Stan Musial and test pilot Gen. Chuck Yeager.

If I might be concise and reduce the lesson to be learned from this historical phenomenon, what they really received from this experience was opportunity. Therein is a deep spiritual lesson from which we all, as well as our society as a whole, can find beneficial. Paul the apostle so felt this truth that he wrote to the churches in Galatia and Ephesus, “Make the best use of time.”

In the early 1950s a little, brown-skinned boy attended the First Baptist Church of San Antonio, Texas. No one paid him any attention, as he was merely one of many children who came and went. That was until June 5, 1968, when he assassinated Bobby Kennedy.

Missed opportunities are just as vital as any other.

On the other hand, in the early 1870s, a young man named Frank was working as a clerk in a hardware store and noticed quite a bit of merchandise that never seem to move, merely taking up space for the more productive inventory. He requested from the owner permission to get rid of the useless goods at reduced prices. With the OK, he proceeded to the great surprise of all. With the success was born the idea of selling many items at cut-rate prices (nickel and dime varieties), but the owner felt the business concept would never fly. Not to allow an opportunity to slip through his hands, F.W. Woolworth established his own store based upon that idea, and thus was conceived the great Woolworth chain of American mercantile history.

Our lives are filled with lost opportunities and beneficial ones as well. There is an old saying that goes: “Today is God’s gift to you. How you use it is your gift to God.”