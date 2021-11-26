Take time to listen

It has been seven or eight years now, but to this day, whenever I buy food for a food pantry or a donation drive, I always load up on the protein. My donations are mostly pinto beans, cans of chicken and tuna, maybe even some of those little cans of potted meat or Vienna sausages that I’m still convinced nobody actually eats.

A man came into the church office looking for help. It had been a rough few months for him, and I could tell he could use a break. He seemed honest enough, so when I brought a few plastic grocery bags of food out of the food pantry, I wasn’t expecting him to ask for a bit of money so he could go to the grocery store. Over the years, I had gotten used to requests like that, but this one surprised me.

He told me about his wife’s diabetes, as I looked through his bag of macaroni and cheese, instant potatoes and pie filling, and I quickly realized he wasn’t trying to play me. We had a policy at the church never to hand out cash, and I don’t think that’s a bad idea. But as he told me about the difficulty he was having trying to find food his wife could eat while he was out of work, I wondered if there was something else I should do. He told me about how she would bounce back and forth between out of control blood sugar levels and going hungry – which would push her sugars even farther out of whack.