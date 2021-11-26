Take time to listen

It has been seven or eight years now, but to this day, whenever I buy food for a food pantry or a donation drive, I always load up on the protein. My donations are mostly pinto beans, cans of chicken and tuna, maybe even some of those little cans of potted meat or Vienna sausages that I’m still convinced nobody actually eats.
A man came into the church office looking for help. It had been a rough few months for him, and I could tell he could use a break. He seemed honest enough, so when I brought a few plastic grocery bags of food out of the food pantry, I wasn’t expecting him to ask for a bit of money so he could go to the grocery store. Over the years, I had gotten used to requests like that, but this one surprised me.
He told me about his wife’s diabetes, as I looked through his bag of macaroni and cheese, instant potatoes and pie filling, and I quickly realized he wasn’t trying to play me. We had a policy at the church never to hand out cash, and I don’t think that’s a bad idea. But as he told me about the difficulty he was having trying to find food his wife could eat while he was out of work, I wondered if there was something else I should do. He told me about how she would bounce back and forth between out of control blood sugar levels and going hungry – which would push her sugars even farther out of whack.
I didn’t give him any money that day. Maybe I should have. Perhaps I should have taken him to the store and walked around and bought him $30 or $40 worth of fresh food, but I didn’t. I did listen, however, and a few weeks later, the church purchased a few gift cards to the grocery store down the street. Also, from that day on, I always focused on protein when making food donations. I want to think that at least a few diabetics in the community haven’t had to choose between going hungry and endangering their health over the years because they got a few extra cans of pinto beans or gross Vienna sausages the last time they went to the food pantry.
In Matthew 15, Jesus is approached by a Canaanite woman looking for a miracle for her daughter. Initially, Jesus brushes her off by saying, “I was sent to the lost sheep of Israel.”
But the woman persists, continuing to ask him for help. Jesus tries to blow her off again, asking if it is right to take the children’s bread and give it to “dogs.” But she refuses to take no for an answer, turning his metaphor back around on him.
At this point, Jesus relents. He has heard what the woman has to say. He recognizes her faith, and he acts. In verse 28, Matthew reports that the woman’s daughter was healed “at that moment.”
It’s a strange story, to say nothing of Jesus’ troubling statement referring to a Gentile woman as a “dog.” Jesus is effectively using a racial slur as this woman begs him for help.
I have no idea why Jesus would do this. Was he trying to make a point? If so, what point would he possibly be trying to make? Maybe he was pushing her to advocate for herself to move him to action. Perhaps he was confronting the crowd with their ignorance and prejudices. I don’t know, but at the end of the day, he did listen, and I think he might have been trying to show us that the world could use more of that.
We spend most of our time in self-imposed isolation, insulated by our five-star safety-rated SUVs and climate-controlled homes, and deafened by the cacophony of our social media echo chambers. We don’t have to listen to anyone we don’t want to hear, and are rarely forced to interact with those we disagree with. However, that doesn’t change the facts. There are plenty of people in the world you’re not going to see eye to eye with, and when we take the time to really listen to one another, we are all the better for it.
That woman in the story was better because Jesus listened to her, eventually. The crowd was better off for having witnessed the exchange, and I’d like to think that somehow Jesus gained from experiencing her tireless, unrelenting faith. You don’t have to like everyone, and it’s not possible to always agree, but we are all better people when we take a moment to really hear what another is saying.