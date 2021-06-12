Taking after Mom and Pop

As we age, some of us tend to blame our parents for some aspects of our lives that we don’t particularly like, i.e., for guys a balding hairline and for gals a pear-shaped figure. I was curious about what we inherit from our parents and came across a few articles online about the subject.
Apparently, there are three main ways you can inherit traits from your parents. First is through a dominant gene and if you inherit a dominant gene, you will develop that trait, for example, if either of your parents have brown eyes, you likely will have brown eyes as this is a dominant trait.
Second is through a recessive gene and both parents have to have the recessive gene for you to have that trait. For instance, if you have blue eyes, then both of your parents must carry a gene for blue eyes even if their eye color isn’t blue.
Last, there are X-linked traits, which are found only on the X chromosome and are passed on through the mother.
So, for the majority of us that struggle daily with weight, which parent do we blame for an expanding waistline? There are two types of fat in your body: “Good” brown fat, which increases your metabolism and helps you maintain a healthy weight, and “bad” white fat, which can cause obesity and disease if you have too much of it. According to a study published in Nature Communications, everyone has some of each type. However, how much brown fat you have, and therefore how high your metabolism is, may be inherited from your mom.
Thanks, Mom, for a quick metabolism, but obviously it seems to have evaporated with age.
While mom may be helping out with the brown fat, you can blame your dad for your white fat. How much fat you store, particularly around your organs, may be partly determined by genes passed down from your father.
While genetics aren’t predetermined when it comes to your weight, your lifestyle choices play an even bigger part, so, in actuality, we’re all back to blaming the one person with the most control on our weight: you, me, us.
According to a study published in “JAMA Psychiatry,” if your mother has lower levels of serotonin, a brain chemical linked to mood, then you’re more likely to develop attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder later in life. The genes passed down from mother to child that impact serotonin production also seems to influence one’s ability to focus (Mom was an avid New York Times crossword puzzle solver, so thanks for the extra focus, Mom).
How well you age and how much you show it is determined on a cellular level by the accumulation of damage over your lifetime to your mitochondrial DNA — genes you only get from your mother. According to a study published in Nature, environmental factors like sun exposure, smoking and an unhealthy diet can cause damage, but some of the damage can be inherited from your mother. The more DNA with mutations you inherit from your mother, the faster you age and the more it will show in traits like wrinkles and gray hair (with no choice, I’ve learned how to live happily with each).
The structure of the part of the brain known as the corticolimbic system, which controls emotional regulation and plays a role in mood disorders like depression, is more likely to be passed down from mothers to daughters than from mothers to sons or from fathers to children of either gender, according to a study published in the Journal of Neuroscience. This may mean that daughters, at least partly, inherit their mood from their mothers (thank goodness Mom was a pretty happy soul).
The genes from you and your spouse determine the gender of your children. According to a study published in Evolutionary Biology, some gender genes are passed on and inherited from your father. For example, a man with many brothers is more likely to have sons, while a man with many sisters is more likely to have daughters.
It’s been known for some time that a family history of Alzheimer’s disease significantly increases the risk for developing the illness, but a new study, published in Biological Psychiatry, found that the genetic risk primarily comes from your mother. Alzheimer’s disease is the most common cause of dementia later in life, affecting nearly six million people in America alone, so it’s important to know what factors increase your risk, including your mother’s medical history, so you can start taking steps to protect your brain health now.
I’m not worried. My mother was sharp as a tack before she passed on.
For all those reading this that are mothers, we do have a reason to pat ourselves on the back. According to research highlighted by Psychology Spot, more often than not, a child’s intelligence comes from our mother. Common sense might suggest that children inherit intelligence from both parents, but the study reports that certain genes operate differently, depending on whether they are from the mother or father. The genes that determine intelligence are located in chromosome X. Because women carry two X chromosomes and men carry only one, children are twice as likely to get their intelligence from their mother. Meanwhile, intelligence genes from the father are deactivated, the study reports. Sorry, Dad.
All this is interesting, but, frankly, I’m grateful to both parents for whatever they gave me because they gave me the one thing no one else could: life.
Peg DeMarco is a Morganton resident who writes a weekly features column for The News Herald. Contact her at pegdemarco@earthlink.net.