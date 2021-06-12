Taking after Mom and Pop

As we age, some of us tend to blame our parents for some aspects of our lives that we don’t particularly like, i.e., for guys a balding hairline and for gals a pear-shaped figure. I was curious about what we inherit from our parents and came across a few articles online about the subject.

Apparently, there are three main ways you can inherit traits from your parents. First is through a dominant gene and if you inherit a dominant gene, you will develop that trait, for example, if either of your parents have brown eyes, you likely will have brown eyes as this is a dominant trait.

Second is through a recessive gene and both parents have to have the recessive gene for you to have that trait. For instance, if you have blue eyes, then both of your parents must carry a gene for blue eyes even if their eye color isn’t blue.

Last, there are X-linked traits, which are found only on the X chromosome and are passed on through the mother.