Taking in the value of friendship

Friendships are remarkable at all times in life, and maybe we value them a little more during the holidays. Herodotus, credited with being the first historian, says, “Of all possessions, a friend is the most precious.”

There truly is nothing like friendship. The author Jordan Peterson writes that a friend, “Wants the best for the best part of you.” A good friendship is like a great partnership. Friends are concerned about the individual and do not just give guidance we want to hear. Instead, they work to make us better people.

There are great reasons to have a friend; however, Ralph Waldo Emerson writes, “The only way to have a friend is to be one.” He’s right, of course. The old adage, “it takes one to know one” applies here.

The explorers Lewis and Clark were great partners and friends. They, along with a crew of men, took to exploring the west, mapping rivers and establishing friendly relations with some American Indians. The late author Stephen Ambrose writes wonderfully about them in “Undaunted Courage.” The last pages talk about how Lewis looked for his friend at the end of his life, waiting expectantly for him to show up. A lesson of friendship is they are there for one another — “always present” and willing to help.