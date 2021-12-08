Taking in the value of friendship

Friendships are remarkable at all times in life, and maybe we value them a little more during the holidays. Herodotus, credited with being the first historian, says, “Of all possessions, a friend is the most precious.”
There truly is nothing like friendship. The author Jordan Peterson writes that a friend, “Wants the best for the best part of you.” A good friendship is like a great partnership. Friends are concerned about the individual and do not just give guidance we want to hear. Instead, they work to make us better people.
There are great reasons to have a friend; however, Ralph Waldo Emerson writes, “The only way to have a friend is to be one.” He’s right, of course. The old adage, “it takes one to know one” applies here.
The explorers Lewis and Clark were great partners and friends. They, along with a crew of men, took to exploring the west, mapping rivers and establishing friendly relations with some American Indians. The late author Stephen Ambrose writes wonderfully about them in “Undaunted Courage.” The last pages talk about how Lewis looked for his friend at the end of his life, waiting expectantly for him to show up. A lesson of friendship is they are there for one another — “always present” and willing to help.
Thomas Jefferson and John Adams were both great leaders and friends. Politics nearly destroyed their friendship. They did not talk to one another for 12 years, but eventually, Adams wrote to Jefferson, saying, “We ought to explain ourselves to each other before we die.” Their correspondence during their later years is a great example about how friends can overcome differences and respect one another. Ironically, both men died on the same day, which happened to be the 50th anniversary of the approval and printing of the Declaration of Independence. They both served on the committee to work on it. There are times when friendships struggle, but honesty, integrity and compassion may be able to pull them through. Jon Meacham’s book on the life of Jefferson and David McCullough’s book on Adams are worthy reads. Jefferson called friendship precious, “Not only in the shade, but in the sunshine of life.”
Lew Armistead and Winfield Scott Hancock were two friends whose Army units faced each other on the last day of the fighting at Gettysburg during the Civil War. Confederate Armistead charged Hancock’s Union line but perished in the process. Before he charged, he made sure to make arrangements to send Hancock’s wife his personal Bible. Michael Shaara’s “The Killer Angels” details their friendship.
Abraham Lincoln and Secretary of State William Seward were great partners in their day. So, too, were Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Susan B. Anthony. Both women worked tirelessly for the right of women to vote. They had differing opinions, but respected one another’s approach to the suffrage issue. Lincoln, Seward, Stanton and Anthony prove friends do not always have to think the same things nor approach issues from the same angle to maintain the friendship. Friends often recognize one another’s strengths and try to tap into them in some way.
One of the greatest stories about friendship comes from America’s effort in the Korean War. Jesse Brown, the first Black naval aviator, ditched his plane high on a mountain during the Chosin Reservoir campaign. A fellow pilot, Thomas Hudner, soon landed his plane in the snow and rushed to Brown’s aid. Hudner tried to help Brown exit from his collapsed cockpit, but had to leave Brown there. Adam Makos tells this story in an incredible way in his book “Devotion.” Years afterward, Hudner made several trips back to Korea to see if he could recover the remains of his friend. He kept trying until his own death. Hudner and Brown’s story is a reminder that friends are compassionate and resilient. They rarely give up.
Historians are mining the relationships between President George H.W. Bush and James Baker, who served in several positions during both Bush presidencies. Another recent friendship getting attention is the one between first lady Michelle Obama and President George W. Bush. Their friendship is a simple reminder about friendships blazing through barriers of party, race or background. Good friendships can be compared to good health and there is evidence from these two friendships to absolutely prove the point.
As we pass through the holiday season, perhaps we might spend a little more effort and energy on our friendships and thinking about the special things we may do for, or say, to the friends we either hold dear already or want to try and reconnect with.
Friends provide incredible gifts. They remind us all about faith, hope and love.
What do we need to say to our friends right now?
Brent Tomberlin is a social studies instructor at South Caldwell High School and Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute. Email him at coachtomberlin@gmail.com.