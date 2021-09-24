Teaching history on the banks

I’m sure there was never a time this was not true, but it is a great time to be a history and social studies instructor. We are living during an era of incredible debate about what kind of American history to have and which kind to teach. Between the 1619 project, the 1776 Commission Report, and Critical Race Theory, there are numerous choices regarding which lens in which to "see" history at this moment.

I don’t think history is an easy subject to teach or to learn. A lesson of being a human being is it is often hard to put oneself into other people’s shoes and feel all their emotions -- good and bad. It is often easy to have our own perspective and a lot harder to look at things from an alternative view.

The best history teachers tell stories and try to get their students to know why something happened and how it affected people at the time. Moreover, they try to get the learners to think about the effects of time -- how things relate from past to present. As I have become a more mature instructor, I have learned the facts and dates are very important, but it is much more about what people endured -- their joys and their sorrows.

And also -- their courage.