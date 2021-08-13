Tearing down the walls that separate us

Remember this if nothing else: Walls are man-made, they are not natural, but the same material that builds walls can build bridges.

One of the observations voiced by Jesus and causing consternation among the politicians, religious leaders and wealthy manipulators of his day was that they used their outward appearance of religious adherence to build walls between people for their own selfish purposes. In his proclamations of a simple faith and love for one another, he not only unmasked their hypocrisy but also gave his listeners the courage to envision the same insights. “Take courage. I have conquered the world!” In destroying their wall, Jesus revealed the bankruptcy of power and emptiness of wealth.

The Berlin Wall fell in 1989, but there are yet many more walls between peoples that need to be destroyed. Every era of human history has contained a time of walls, and our generation is no different. Every human institution, be it political, economic, religious or whatever, can be infected with walls constructed by power, egos and deceit.

Wikipedia lists more than 60 famous walls around the world, but there’s not a one of them actively serving its purpose today. In time, each one of them is brought down by the very people they were built to contain. Maybe, like Frost wrote, “Something there is that doesn’t love a wall …” Perhaps this “something” is the true human spirit into which Jesus tapped. And it is the truth that resides in each one of us that, like him, we need to “Take courage and conquer the world.” The spirit of love that can bring us to “Love one another” will then also be the force that brings such dividing walls down.

The Rev. Johnny A. Phillips is a retired minister who lives in Burke County. Email him at phillips_sue@bellsouth.net.