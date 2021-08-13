Tearing down the walls that separate us

“Something there is that doesn’t love a wall,/That sends the frozen-ground-swell under it/And spills the boulders in the sun;/And makes gaps even two can pass abreast.” So reads the opening words of the famous poem, “Mending Wall” by Robert Frost.
Walls! Human history and the world are full of them. The Great Wall of China, the Walls of Jericho and Hadrian’s Wall. Not to mention in our own time, the border wall between our United States and southern neighbor Mexico. There truly are walls all about the globe, but for today’s purpose, let’s acknowledge the Berlin Wall.
After World War II, Germany had been divided between the four major Allies. Great Britain, France and the United States had combined their portions into a democratic nation, leaving the east with a very unhappy citizenry forced to live in lamentable conditions they did not desire. Then followed their “brain drain” of intellectuals deserting the communists, as well as the historic Berlin Airlift, when the USSR shut off the means of supplies for the people. It was on today’s date, Aug. 13, in 1961 that the communist government of East Germany began to build the famous wall to prevent more of their dissatisfied population from fleeing west to the free enterprise system of West Germany.
For 28 years it stood not only imprisoning the people from freedom, but also as a blatant symbol of control and oppression. Then in 1989, the “wall came tumbling down,” and more than 2 million people passed over to embrace loved ones they had not seen in decades and, equally important, to reunite their nation.
Remember this if nothing else: Walls are man-made, they are not natural, but the same material that builds walls can build bridges.
One of the observations voiced by Jesus and causing consternation among the politicians, religious leaders and wealthy manipulators of his day was that they used their outward appearance of religious adherence to build walls between people for their own selfish purposes. In his proclamations of a simple faith and love for one another, he not only unmasked their hypocrisy but also gave his listeners the courage to envision the same insights. “Take courage. I have conquered the world!” In destroying their wall, Jesus revealed the bankruptcy of power and emptiness of wealth.
The Berlin Wall fell in 1989, but there are yet many more walls between peoples that need to be destroyed. Every era of human history has contained a time of walls, and our generation is no different. Every human institution, be it political, economic, religious or whatever, can be infected with walls constructed by power, egos and deceit.
Wikipedia lists more than 60 famous walls around the world, but there’s not a one of them actively serving its purpose today. In time, each one of them is brought down by the very people they were built to contain. Maybe, like Frost wrote, “Something there is that doesn’t love a wall …” Perhaps this “something” is the true human spirit into which Jesus tapped. And it is the truth that resides in each one of us that, like him, we need to “Take courage and conquer the world.” The spirit of love that can bring us to “Love one another” will then also be the force that brings such dividing walls down.
The Rev. Johnny A. Phillips is a retired minister who lives in Burke County. Email him at phillips_sue@bellsouth.net.