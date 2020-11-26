Thankful despite cancellation of family feast

But there will be no Thanksgiving gathering this year — no laughter around the dinner tables, no catching up as we talk about everything and nothing at all. That’s somewhat troubling because we don’t know how many such gatherings we have left at my parents’ home.

That’s taking a toll on all of us this Thanksgiving, when everyone could use an enjoyable feast to take a respite from all the disruption in our lives and recharge our batteries a little bit.

If 2020 has given us one important lesson, it’s that we shouldn’t take for granted the blessings we still have in abundance. That lesson makes clear that the people who will not sit around the Thanksgiving table this year are what is most valuable to us. This year has reminded us to get back to the basics.

We don't need massive riches to fill ourselves with happiness. To the contrary, material wealth can cause unhappiness — particularly when markets crash and fortunes disappear. Truthfully, Kenny Rogers summarized well the three basic things we need in our lives to pursue happiness: someone to love, something to do and something to look forward to.

And, boy, am I looking forward to picking back up with my extended family’s magical Thanksgiving gathering next year — to getting back to normal.