Thanksgiving holiday revisited and revised

For more than 50 years, I’ve been in charge of the Thanksgiving family turkey. Forget the fact that I’m an almost vegetarian (exceptions being that occasionally a meatball looks too good to resist or a ring of pepperoni on a pizza slice makes its way onto my plate) or that annually I cringe when thinking about all those turkeys doomed in the month of November.
It could be a natural phenomenon with age, but my love for all animals has increased and extends not only to the cute and cuddly, but even the not so cute, i.e., opossums. These days, even driving by roadkill depresses me.
So, naturally, the thought of selecting the more than 20-pounder, lifting the ice-cold slippery devil into the Food Lion shopping cart, followed by wrestling the bird into the back of an SUV, and finally slinging the bird over my shoulder as we make our way into the house isn’t something I’m looking forward to. The slinging has become slightly difficult the last few years, and my fear is that one of these days the weight of the frozen turkey will make me trip up the stairs and newspaper headlines will scream, “Woman knocked out cold by Butterball.”
Once inside the safety of my home, the second obstacle was always finding a place in a freezer that should have been defrosted months ago. The task becomes moving food that found a place prior to the bird to somewhere else in the freezer, defrosting it for an unplanned dinner, or occasionally tossing it into the trashcan when the expiration date stamp says June 2015.
With a safely tucked away bird, the next task is preparation of a shopping list for the rest of the menu—glorious fixings—including stuffing, green bean casserole, yams (some with melted marshmallows some without for my husband who likes his yams naked), rolls, cranberry sauce, and gravy. It’s also a holiday when soft dinner-size Vanity Fair paper napkins replace the usual torn off Bounty square paper towel.
This year, however, as I glanced down in the frozen food lane of Food Lion a few days ago and saw all those Butterballs lined up and standing at attention, there was something brewing in my mind that I couldn’t seem to shake, and eventually I left the store turkey-less.
There are two Thanksgiving memories that always come to mind when I think about the holiday. One takes place when I was young and adventurous, some 50 years ago (how come I can easily recall this story and forget what I had for dinner last night?), when I brought the Thanksgiving turkey tradition to a group of hungry, homesick, Peace Corps volunteers stuck in West Africa. The turkeys were donated by the villagers who took the time to pluck the feathers (thank goodness) and my roommate decided that the only logical place to wash them was in the bathtub.
So, there we were scrubbing two 20-pounders in the tub, but it didn’t matter to the volunteers, because the turkey brought them together, like a family, and they devoured everything with gusto, leaving only the bones. After dinner, they rolled a set of dice, hoping for a lucky seven, to find out who would win the dried-out wishbones.
The second memory isn’t so warm and fuzzy. Sometime during the 1990s, the fire department almost came to dinner. I didn’t realize the pan was too shallow to comfortably hold a fat Butterball and the oven lit up like a bonfire. That was the year the family doubled up on stuffing and rolls rather than sample any of the charred turkey skin.
So, last week, when these yin and yang memories came back to me as I walked by the frozen turkeys, the creative part of my brain took over and I knew it was time to do something completely different. Debating with myself internally, creativity versus family guilt, self-survival won out and I knew I had to be watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade with a glass of Moscato rather than basting the bird at set intervals.
The answer was simple: catering. It didn’t take me long to contact one of our local family restaurants to find out if they’d do the cooking for me and the answer was a reassuring “yes.”
Will I miss having to get up extra early on a day off from work in order to calculate how many hours it will take to turn the turkey to golden brown? Will I miss the basting or the aluminum foil wrapping? Will I miss paring a five-pound bag of Idaho potatoes to be mashed later in the day? Will I miss adding brown sugar to two cans of smashed yams or opening the box of Stove Top stuffing and adding water and butter before it makes its way into the microwave (you didn’t think I made stuffing from scratch, did you)?
I’m not sure about missing any of this or all of this. I doubt that I will. However, I am positive of one thing: brand new Vanity Fair super soft paper napkins to commemorate a special meal with a loving family will remain on my shopping list.
Peg DeMarco is a Morganton resident who writes a weekly features column for The News Herald. Contact her at pegdemarco@earthlink.net.