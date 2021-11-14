Thanksgiving holiday revisited and revised

For more than 50 years, I’ve been in charge of the Thanksgiving family turkey. Forget the fact that I’m an almost vegetarian (exceptions being that occasionally a meatball looks too good to resist or a ring of pepperoni on a pizza slice makes its way onto my plate) or that annually I cringe when thinking about all those turkeys doomed in the month of November.

It could be a natural phenomenon with age, but my love for all animals has increased and extends not only to the cute and cuddly, but even the not so cute, i.e., opossums. These days, even driving by roadkill depresses me.

So, naturally, the thought of selecting the more than 20-pounder, lifting the ice-cold slippery devil into the Food Lion shopping cart, followed by wrestling the bird into the back of an SUV, and finally slinging the bird over my shoulder as we make our way into the house isn’t something I’m looking forward to. The slinging has become slightly difficult the last few years, and my fear is that one of these days the weight of the frozen turkey will make me trip up the stairs and newspaper headlines will scream, “Woman knocked out cold by Butterball.”