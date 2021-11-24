Thanksgiving to the rescue again

Thanksgiving is my favorite holiday, and I explained in a column many years ago.

One reason is that it is one of the very few days we have saved just for families and friends. We have done a better job of keeping the Thanksgiving holiday from getting away from us. It has not yet taken charge of our lives. No dressing up with new clothes, no cards to mail, no gifts to buy and wrap, no parties, no alcohol, no high expectations to be crushed, no embarrassing failures to do the right thing. Somehow we have mostly kept it centered around our family dining table.

I like Thanksgiving because I still own it.

All of this distinguishes Thanksgiving from Christmas which we have let get away from us. We are slaves to Christmas and it is a hard master. It sometimes works us into such a state that the season’s most rewarding moment is its concluding one.

Thanksgiving’s central theme is the happy ritual of the family meal. It brings back a time when we sat down together more often, serving each other, passing the food, carving the main dish, saying prayers of thanks, and listening to each other's stories. Is it, though, merely a remnant of times past? I think it is more than that. It may be our own private family sacrament of remembrance, reunion, renewal of connections, and thankfulness for life’s blessings.