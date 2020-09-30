That wasn't a presidential debate

"It would be amazing," Maddow said at the end of Warren's spiel, "if we had a president who understood all of those things all at once and could spout off on them off the top of her head without notes and no warning that I was going to ask you that."

Wouldn't it?

Maybe Biden will win the presidency and appoint Warren to be Treasury secretary.

"America's obituary"

David Smith, writing Wednesday morning in The Guardian, offers another scenario: "If Trump is reelected, this dark, horrifying, unwatchable fever dream will surely be the first line of America's obituary."

I wish I saw something he didn't. Or didn't see something he did.

What I did see was a president running roughshod over the American people's right to hear a vision for their battered country, determined to hold a nation in his grip or destroy it trying. I saw an opponent do his best to steer the dialogue back to policy, only to be repeatedly pulled back into Trump's muck.

I felt America shudder. In despair, certainly. In resignation? I hope not.