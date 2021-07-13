The 2 Americas of COVID-19

Saturday night in Branson, Missouri, and Manhattan, New York, was a time of summer celebration. People were jamming in restaurants and out to hear music with few wearing masks. Both places were in a partying mood to celebrate what appeared to be the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But there was a big difference: The virus scourge was winding down in Manhattan but exploding in Branson, a lively center of Ozark tourism. In Manhattan, 65% of the residents are fully vaccinated. In Greene County, just north of Branson and home to the area's major medical centers, only 39% are. Branson's mayor ran against mask mandates.

Hospitals there are alarmed at the waves of COVID-19 patients, forcing them to borrow ventilators and beg respiratory therapists to come and help. Mercy Hospital reports that 95% of COVID-19 hospitalizations are people who had not gotten their shots. The highly contagious delta variant is driving the rise of cases.

We have two countries, one of spreading sickness and with a slower economic recovery, the other of communal action against a potentially deadly disease and a relatively healthy reopening. About 66% of New York state residents are fully vaccinated. Missouri's vaccination rate is under 50%. In Louisiana, it's 45%, and in Mississippi and Alabama, a pathetic notch above 40%. In contrast, 76% of Vermont adults have had their shots.