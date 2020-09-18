The American family problem

We have let ourselves get spiritually ungrounded, compromising our moral beliefs about right and wrong as long as one “side” or another wins. Families and friendships aren’t about choosing sides. It’s easier to give in to that “either-or” mentality, but when we do we are easier to manipulate and exploit. That’s not to deny that we are in a battle for the soul of the country because we truly are. But it’s not a battle about which “side” is right as much as it’s about what virtues we won’t let go of.

The truly virtuous American ideals are not the illusions and fantasies we’ve all believed that make us feel superior. The most virtuous American ideals are the ones like freedom for everyone, strength in caring, compassion, working together to find best solutions to problems, compromise with those who disagree over methods, the right to dissent and protest, being ONE indivisible nation under God, liberty and justice for all. These things are the core of what I believe about our country and they are what true patriotism looks like. When these can be agreed to, then relationships don’t have to suffer as much because we all realize that we are all working for the same goal. The strongest families don’t always agree (to expect that is just plain dumb) nor should they. How else will children stop acting like children if they don’t learn how to rub elbows with their cousins?