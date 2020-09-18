The American family problem

I’ve got some family problems. It all started back in 2015 when Donald Trump — who I thought was only regarded for being a real estate snake oil salesman, for his numerous bankruptcies, for his second rate (un)reality TV hosting, for his liberal playboy lifestyle, for his litigious abuses of the legal system, for his need for attention and his arrogant bravado, and for his social experiment in making up the fake “birther” controversy about Barak Obama (and a lot of people actually believed the silliness) — announced he was running for President.
As I watched that announcement, a cousin reposted a Facebook meme listing a bunch of grievances with the universe. I stupidly didn’t resist the urge to ask curious questions trying to get her to back down from the extreme language of the post. She immediately accused me of being selective about my moral judgments (to be clear, aren’t we all?). The next day, she posted how proud she was to have a candidate she could get behind — apparently Mexican immigrants were doing damage to the faith of Christians (that’s a whole other article) and “liberals” were just letting it happen.
That night I had a dream in which I had to get my wife and kids packed up into an old Ford station wagon to flee to the mountains to avoid being hauled in by Trump’s officers. In the dream, my cousin and her sister had turned me in for refusing to recant my opinions about Trump. My uncle called to witness to me about how my salvation depended on voting for Trump and that if I wouldn’t publicly recant then he couldn’t protect me from the officers anymore. I woke up sweating, thirsty, wired and nervous. But I laughed because it was only a dream and dreams are never real because they only reveal what’s going on in our minds, right? Besides, this particular dream was just outlandish because surely the Christians I grew up with would never throw family under the bus for a political idol.
A couple of weeks ago, I ended up in a little bit of a social media dust-up with that same cousin over exactly the same sort of posting that started this whole story. Of course, her mother and some other cousins and some hometown folks pounced on me for spouting what I considered to be rational ideas. That was my own stupid fault because I should know that rationality did not start this and rationality clearly won’t straighten things out. Next thing I knew, this guy I grew up with started trolling my posts and comments so he could do the middle-aged equivalent of his elementary school taunting of me, saying some craziness about my “narrative.” It was some dark stuff coming my way.
I started getting worked up over all of this. It dominated my thoughts while I cut wood that weekend. It affected my moods while I hiked. I even had to rewrite my sermon for that Sunday (remember, I’m a preacher) because when I reread it I realized that I was still reacting to this mess. After talking to a lot of folks (conservatives, liberals, libertarians, Christians, non-Christians, and Trump supporters, who are different from the other categories in that they tolerate too many inconsistencies to fit squarely into any category), I’ve just realized that a lot of people get caught up in these things and it hurts relationships really badly. It gives us all family problems. I’d like to blame Trump for this, but the truth is that he’s only the exploiter of the real problems.
We have let ourselves get spiritually ungrounded, compromising our moral beliefs about right and wrong as long as one “side” or another wins. Families and friendships aren’t about choosing sides. It’s easier to give in to that “either-or” mentality, but when we do we are easier to manipulate and exploit. That’s not to deny that we are in a battle for the soul of the country because we truly are. But it’s not a battle about which “side” is right as much as it’s about what virtues we won’t let go of.
The truly virtuous American ideals are not the illusions and fantasies we’ve all believed that make us feel superior. The most virtuous American ideals are the ones like freedom for everyone, strength in caring, compassion, working together to find best solutions to problems, compromise with those who disagree over methods, the right to dissent and protest, being ONE indivisible nation under God, liberty and justice for all. These things are the core of what I believe about our country and they are what true patriotism looks like. When these can be agreed to, then relationships don’t have to suffer as much because we all realize that we are all working for the same goal. The strongest families don’t always agree (to expect that is just plain dumb) nor should they. How else will children stop acting like children if they don’t learn how to rub elbows with their cousins?
But instead, we have a family problem — an American family problem. I'm not totally sure what to do about it, but I know that blaming somebody else won't help at all.
News Herald Correspondent Jonathan Henley is a United Methodist pastor, former host of Road Signs radio show, and a music fan. Contact him at roadsignsradio@gmail.com.
