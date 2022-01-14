The difference in superstitions and faith

What is there about the human mind that almost immediately upon being made aware of some phenomenon that cannot be readily and rationally explained, we summon some of the most unfounded and fantastic conclusions? Social scientists tell us this is the basis for superstitions. Worse, for many people, this is also their understanding of religious convictions. We all tend to have a bit of that eccentric creativity. Serena Williams always bounces a tennis ball exactly five times before her first serve; Jennifer Aniston always boards a plane leading with her right foot first; and Leonard Bernstein, the American orchestral conductor, wore the same good luck cufflinks for all of his career’s concerts.

On the surface, superstition and religion can look very similar. Both are evidenced by human emotion, and neither is based upon scientific qualities that can be measured or validated. Sociologists, though, do make a distinction: while superstitions address our fears for the unknown, religions tend to compose rituals and cultures in order to bring peace and stability, drawing communities together while addressing the eternal questions of life — good vs evil, the meaning of life and the value of humanities. Superstitions tend to be individualized, whereas spirituality is inclined to be community shared.