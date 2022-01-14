The difference in superstitions and faith

People never cease to amaze me! Old television programs like “Candid Camera” entertained us simply by catching ordinary folks in rather awkward situations just being themselves. Human imagination will lead to behaviors and thoughts more amusing than the artistic creation of the most creative comic writer.
For example, on today’s date, Jan. 14, 2019, in Westbrook, Maine, a perfectly round spinning disc of ice 300 feet in diameter formed in the Presumpscot River greatly resembling the moon’s surface. Almost immediately, people began calling the federal government, weather bureau and military to report an alien invasion.
Similarly, upon the USSR’s 1957 launching its Sputnik spacecraft, the earth’s first artificial satellite, an unknown person in California happened to notice the multitude of tiny peck marks in his car’s windshield. Putting two and two together, he informed a local radio talk show this was proof that the Russian’s space ventures were in reality a military ploy to poison America’s atmosphere.
Westbrook’s ice disc proved to be an exceptionally large, but naturally occurring phenomena of winter water currents and the peck marks are a happenstance of all automobiles’ windshields (although the US government had to spend a few millions of research dollars to “discover” that when traveling in heavy highway traffic, the vehicle is pounded constantly by sand, gravel and thousands pieces of small debris).
What is there about the human mind that almost immediately upon being made aware of some phenomenon that cannot be readily and rationally explained, we summon some of the most unfounded and fantastic conclusions? Social scientists tell us this is the basis for superstitions. Worse, for many people, this is also their understanding of religious convictions. We all tend to have a bit of that eccentric creativity. Serena Williams always bounces a tennis ball exactly five times before her first serve; Jennifer Aniston always boards a plane leading with her right foot first; and Leonard Bernstein, the American orchestral conductor, wore the same good luck cufflinks for all of his career’s concerts.
On the surface, superstition and religion can look very similar. Both are evidenced by human emotion, and neither is based upon scientific qualities that can be measured or validated. Sociologists, though, do make a distinction: while superstitions address our fears for the unknown, religions tend to compose rituals and cultures in order to bring peace and stability, drawing communities together while addressing the eternal questions of life — good vs evil, the meaning of life and the value of humanities. Superstitions tend to be individualized, whereas spirituality is inclined to be community shared.
However, major conflicts are encountered when our faith fails to be peace-formulating and private, even appearing more like a fear of the unknown (superstition) than belief in a purposeful and loving God. For example, a stranger who approached me in a local restaurant once reminded me that Jesus is quoted in the Bible to have said, “What goes into a man from outside does not defile him, but what comes out of him does.” I agreed that, yes, Jesus did in fact say that. The stranger then said, “Good, then I do not have to worry about my cigarette smoking.” When I tried to explain the error of his scriptural interpretation, he bragged, “No, that just means I have more faith than you!”
Another unpleasant encounter occurred when I was a ministerial student sent to preach in a little, backwoods congregation of Tennessee. Rising to the pulpit, I read that Sunday’s text from the Revised Standard Version of the Bible, unaware that this conservative group held only to the King James Version. Immediately, an audible gasp went through the pews. A woman stood up and declared to me, “If any accident happens in this community this next week, it’ll be because you read from that book.”
Faith, in light of the scriptures, is never demonstrated by the details of individual self-aggrandizement. The Pharisees could easily point out their tithing of the most minute possessions, their regular prayer times (especially in public) and other trappings of their religiosity. In its most basic state, faith is really just loving others even if God is the only witness of the altruistic acts of love.
The Rev. Johnny A. Phillips is a retired minister who lives in Burke County. Email him at phillips_sue@bellsouth.net.