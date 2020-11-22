The Giving Pledge - Generations

Thanksgiving is a holiday I truly love. No, it’s not for the turkey, stuffing or pumpkin pie, although they are tempting, but rather its meaning of a holiday dedicated to remembering to give thanks for our good fortune to live in a country where we are free to pursue our dreams and goals as long as we work hard and treat others with kindness and respect.
That’s why I remain very interested in the progress of the Giving Pledge. In August 2010, 40 of America’s wealthiest people joined together in a commitment to give the majority of their wealth to address some of society’s most pressing problems. Created by Bill and Melinda Gates and Warren Buffett, the Giving Pledge came to life following a series of conversations with philanthropists around the world about how they could collectively set a new standard of generosity among the ultra-wealthy.
Envisioned as a multi-generational effort, the Giving Pledge aims over time to help shift the social norms of philanthropy among the world’s wealthiest people and inspire people to give more, establish their giving plans sooner and give in smarter ways.
As of August 2020, the pledge has 210 signatories from 23 countries, and their pledges now total $1.2 trillion. Members include personal reasons of why they signed up, too many to list in this column, so I’ll pick out a few to share.
The founder of global underwear brand Spanx, Sara Blakely, is worth $1.1 billion, according to Forbes. Her pledge is about helping women.
"I am committed to the belief that we would all be in a much better place if half the human race (women) were empowered to prosper, invent, be educated, start their own businesses, run for office – essentially be given the chance to soar! I pledge to invest in women because I believe it offers one of the greatest returns on investment."
Former CEO of tech giant Cisco, John Morgridge, has an estimated net worth of $1 billion. "Through our foundation and also personally, we have now given away over half our net worth. It is our intent to remain involved and to continue to give. Our children intend to carry on their work after we are gone. The adventure continues."
You may not recognize his name, Hamdi Ulukaya, but you enjoy his yogurt. The founder and CEO of Chobani is worth an estimated $1.8 billion.
"I dedicate my signing of the Giving Pledge to my mother and I am publicly committing the majority of my personal wealth – along with everything else I can do – to help refugees and help bring an end to this humanitarian crisis. I believe that as people who have been blessed with opportunity in our own lives, we must give hope to others."
The co-founder and CEO of Netflix, Reed Hastings, has an estimated net worth of $3.8 billion. "It's an honor to be able to try to help our community, our country and our planet through our philanthropy. We are thrilled to join with other fortunate people to pledge a majority of our assets to be invested in others."
American billionaire famous for co-founding Groupon, Eric Lefkofsky and his wife, Liz, have a net worth of $2.4 billion.
“We recognize that perhaps our greatest accomplishment—with the exception of the kids we raise—will not come from businesses we've started, but from the help we provide to people and causes around the world.”
The founder of medical record software provider Epic, Judy Faulkner, has an estimated net worth of $3.9 billion.
"Many years ago, I asked my young children what two things they needed from their parents. They said, 'food and money.' I told them 'roots and wings.' My goal in pledging 99 percent of my assets to philanthropy is to help others with roots – food, warmth, shelter, healthcare, education – so they too can have wings."
The founder of online auction site eBay, Pierre Omidyar, has an estimated net worth of $12.5 billion.
"In 2001, I publicly stated that we intend to give away the vast majority of our wealth during our lifetime. Our view is fairly simple. We have more money than our family will ever need. There’s no need to hold onto it when it can be put to use today, to help solve some of the world’s most intractable problems."
Well, readers, of course we don’t have millions and billions of dollars like these Giving Pledge members, but we still can, as a community, support our nonprofits who’ve had a pretty tough 2020 dealing with the pandemic lockdown, donation intakes at dangerously low levels because of a struggling out of work public, and foundations not being able to award grants in support of every needy causes.
It’s tough – I know – you’re struggling, too, so how dare I ask. But if you can possibly spare even a small donation to your local nonprofit that works hard in your community, consider yourself also a member of the Giving Pledge. And if you can possibly throw a dollar bill into one of those Salvation Army red buckets, that makes you a member, too.
You know I like to end columns with a quote. I found two and couldn’t decide, so I’m putting both: From the man that kept us laughing for decades, Bob Hope: “If you haven't got any charity in your heart, you have the worst kind of heart trouble.” And from novelist Jack London, one to make us think: “A bone to the dog is not charity. Charity is the bone shared with the dog, when you are just as hungry as the dog.”
Peg DeMarco is a Morganton resident who writes a weekly features column for The News Herald. Contact her at pegdemarco@earthlink.net.
