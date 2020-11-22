The Giving Pledge - Generations

"I am committed to the belief that we would all be in a much better place if half the human race (women) were empowered to prosper, invent, be educated, start their own businesses, run for office – essentially be given the chance to soar! I pledge to invest in women because I believe it offers one of the greatest returns on investment."

Former CEO of tech giant Cisco, John Morgridge, has an estimated net worth of $1 billion. "Through our foundation and also personally, we have now given away over half our net worth. It is our intent to remain involved and to continue to give. Our children intend to carry on their work after we are gone. The adventure continues."

You may not recognize his name, Hamdi Ulukaya, but you enjoy his yogurt. The founder and CEO of Chobani is worth an estimated $1.8 billion.

"I dedicate my signing of the Giving Pledge to my mother and I am publicly committing the majority of my personal wealth – along with everything else I can do – to help refugees and help bring an end to this humanitarian crisis. I believe that as people who have been blessed with opportunity in our own lives, we must give hope to others."