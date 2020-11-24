The Giving Pledge – investing in education and improving life - Generations

Marc Benioff is the founder, chairman and co-CEO of Salesforce, an enterprise cloud computing company. He’s also a billionaire who, together with his wife, donated $250 million to build UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospitals in both San Francisco and Oakland and another $14 million was given on behalf of Salesforce to the San Francisco Unified School District in order to advance STEM education.

Atlanta Falcons’ owner Arthur Blank, who also co-founded The Home Depot, decided to dedicate the bulk of his wealth, estimated at just under $5 billion, to uplifting children. Blank and his family established and successfully ran Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation some 18 years before he wrote his pledge and gave more than $250 million to charitable causes ranging from education to arts and the environment.

Perhaps the most amazing story of billionaires giving away their wealth has to be that of Charles “Chuck” Feeney, 89, who cofounded airport retailer Duty Free Shoppers with Robert Miller in 1960. Chuck amassed billions while living a monk-like life of frugality. As a philanthropist, he pioneered the idea of Giving While Living — spending most of one’s fortune on big, hands-on charity donations instead of funding a foundation upon death. His philosophy was simply one of making philanthropic donations while alive and seeing the results with his own two eyes.