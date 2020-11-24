The Giving Pledge – investing in education and improving life

Some of you were curious about the column I wrote last week on the Giving Pledge, mostly about what areas of concern these generous millionaires and billionaires chose to donate their wealth to. I did a little research and found an article on www.insidehook.com written by Ariel Scotti that gave some examples of where some donors concentrated their giving. It looks as though many put education at the top of the list.
Billionaire Robert F. Smith shocked the world in May 2019 when he told the students of Morehouse College that he was paying off their student loans through grants that totaled about $40 million, a decision that confirms Smith’s dedication to the Giving Pledge he signed in 2017. Smith went on to invest half of his net worth to causes that support equality for African Americans, “as well as causes that cultivate ecological protection to ensure a livable planet for future generations.”
We all know and love the fabulous Star Wars movies that George Lucas has produced and he and his wife, Mellody Hobson, created the George Lucas Educational Foundation for teachers to share their innovations with one another. The foundation was the beneficiary of Lucas’ 2012 sale of Lucasfilm to Disney, which went for a reported $4.05 billion — most of which was then invested into the director’s foundation. “I am dedicating the majority of my wealth to improving education,” Lucas wrote in his pledge. “It is the key to the survival of the human race.”
Marc Benioff is the founder, chairman and co-CEO of Salesforce, an enterprise cloud computing company. He’s also a billionaire who, together with his wife, donated $250 million to build UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospitals in both San Francisco and Oakland and another $14 million was given on behalf of Salesforce to the San Francisco Unified School District in order to advance STEM education.
Atlanta Falcons’ owner Arthur Blank, who also co-founded The Home Depot, decided to dedicate the bulk of his wealth, estimated at just under $5 billion, to uplifting children. Blank and his family established and successfully ran Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation some 18 years before he wrote his pledge and gave more than $250 million to charitable causes ranging from education to arts and the environment.
Perhaps the most amazing story of billionaires giving away their wealth has to be that of Charles “Chuck” Feeney, 89, who cofounded airport retailer Duty Free Shoppers with Robert Miller in 1960. Chuck amassed billions while living a monk-like life of frugality. As a philanthropist, he pioneered the idea of Giving While Living — spending most of one’s fortune on big, hands-on charity donations instead of funding a foundation upon death. His philosophy was simply one of making philanthropic donations while alive and seeing the results with his own two eyes.
Over the last four decades, Feeney has donated more than $8 billion to charities, universities and foundations worldwide through his foundation, the Atlantic Philanthropies. Back in the early days of 2012, he estimated he had set aside about $2 million for his and his wife's retirement and was giving away 375,000% more money than his current net worth at that time. And he gave it away anonymously.
While many wealthy philanthropists enlist an army of publicists to trumpet their donations, Feeney went to great lengths to keep his gifts secret (Forbes magazine described him as the James Bond of Philanthropy).
But Feeney, the man who amassed a fortune selling luxury goods to tourists and later launched private equity powerhouse General Atlantic, lives in an apartment in San Francisco that has the austerity of a freshman dorm room. And he’s happy with no regrets.
Where did his $8 billion go? Feeney gave $3.7 billion to education, including nearly $1 billion to his alma mater, Cornell, which he attended on the G.I. Bill. More than $870 million went to human rights and social change, like $62 million in grants to abolish the death penalty in the U.S. and $76 million for grassroots campaigns supporting the passage of Obamacare. He gave more than $700 million in gifts to health ranging from a $270 million grant to improve public health care in Vietnam to a $176 million gift to the Global Brain Health Institute, a partnership program between Trinity College Dublin and the University of California, San Francisco.
One of Feeney’s final gifts, $350 million for Cornell to build a technology campus on New York City’s Roosevelt Island, is a classic example of his giving philosophy. While notoriously frugal in his own life, Feeney was ready to spend big and go for broke when the value and potential impact outweighed the risk.
The Atlantic Philanthropies (Atlantic) ceased operating in September 2020 when he signed the dissolution papers in his San Francisco residence, officially achieving his oft-stated ambition to have his last check bounce. It didn’t.
Feeney was responsible for awarding more than 6,500 grants of more than $8 billion, upholding his motto of "Giving while Living."
There are many more that have pledged to give away their wealth, but I wanted to end this column with paying a special homage to Feeney.
The best part? The Giving Pledge list keeps on growing.
