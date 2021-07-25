The happiest people in the world

Rates of chronic homelessness in Finland are also some of the lowest thanks to the social housing program.

According to the report, reasons for our low position is mainly due to our growing health crisis; obesity, substance abuse (particularly opioid addiction) and depression are all rising in the U.S. Finland does have its own health issues, with drug and alcohol addiction rising and increased levels of depression in remote areas. Yet average life expectancy is still high at 81.38 years and the universal health care system keeps citizens in good overall health, both physically and mentally.

Finland is often considered one of the least corrupt countries in the world. Even the police are some of the most trusted in the world, with zero recorded incidents of police brutality or corruption. Bribery, embezzlement, fraud and abuse of office are all illegal in Finland and isolated incidents of such are incredibly rare. Of course, in any city there’s going to be some level of crime, but even in the capital city of Helsinki there are no major safety issues. Once you get to the more rural areas of the country, crime is almost nonexistent; Finland was named the safest country in the world according to a 2017 World Economic Forum report.