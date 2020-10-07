The hottest fashion trend for 2021 may be growing in your backyard

Are any of you ladies reading this column contemplating purchasing your significant other a leather motorcycle or bomber jacket this holiday season? If you’re in a hurry, you may want to check them out on www.gq.com, but prices range from more than $500 to more than $5,000. If you have time to spare, however, you may want to hold off and consider purchasing an alternative to leather in 2021 – fungus.

Yes, you read that right – fungus. According to a New York Times article, a surprising group of fashion rivals, including Adidas, Stella McCartney and Lululemon, are joining forces to back Mylo, a new mushroom leather. While mushroom leather might not sound stylish, Bolt Threads, a start-up that specializes in developing next-generation fibers inspired by nature, is one of a growing number of companies convinced that the material is a viable replacement in both form and function for animal-sourced and synthetic skins.