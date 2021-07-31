The influence of color in our lives

Black is the color of sophistication, mystery, power and control. It’s the color used to sell sleek items, and brands sold to those who like reserved brands. It mostly dominates the high-end cosmetic packaging industries, especially upscale lipstick and blushes. When used too much, it can be subliminally repulsive as it will denote negativity and oppression. Black draws attention in a subtle way, but it is a prominent and internationally recognized color (think Gucci, Chanel, Adidas).

White denotes cleanliness, purity and safety and can be used to project neutrality. White is mostly used to add breathing space and to open up a crowded area. It’s the most common color used by marketers for advertised coupons and price discounts.

White is the best color to use when you want to create contrast on your shelves and aisles in an outlet. In fact, some of the biggest global brands, like Google, use white to create contrast on their home pages.

Whatever color you choose, as long as you like it, it’s perfect. And I can’t think of a better way to end this column than with a quote from Mattie J.T. Stepanek. Young Mattie was an American poet (or, as he wanted to be remembered, “a poet, a peacemaker and a philosopher who played”) who published seven best-selling books of poetry and peace essays. Before his untimely death at the age of 13 from an incurable disease, he left us with this: “Sunset is still my favorite color, and rainbow is second.”

