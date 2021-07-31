The influence of color in our lives

I didn’t realize how much color influences our psychological makeup until I started visiting several websites to try and figure out why companies choose certain colors to successfully peddle their wares and clothing designers either make or break a certain color using the catwalk.
Selecting certain colors in our wardrobe or home furnishings mimics what logo marketers advocate. As we grow up and age, our choice in color changes. That’s a natural phenomenon, and I can attest to that. For example, in the seventh decade of my life, I finally have the fortitude to dress the way I want to rather than conservatively follow the crowd. As a result, not much matches these days, and occasionally my husband will stop me before I go out the door with, “Did you get dressed again in the closet, because those two colors really don’t go together.”
Even though he’s been around for 70-plus like me, he remains a diehard New Yorker who never variates from brown, black and dark blue. You’ll never find him in a Hawaiian shirt. It’s only natural, therefore, that my lime green capris paired with a hot pink blouse completely blows his mind.
Why do colors affect people differently? For instance, according to webmasters and marketing gurus, when it comes to personality and visual cues, “the color red evokes strong emotions, increases appetite, symbolizes passion and love, and increases that passion with intensity.”
Designers that choose red in marketing know that the color is known to increase heart rates, and it’s a magnet to draw in impulsive shoppers (that’s why you see red tags at clearance sales). Also, since it stimulates appetite glands, it’s mostly used in a host of restaurants and is related to survival, alertness, safety and one’s physical self—62-90% of shoppers make snap judgments based on the influence of red (think Target, Netflix, and that red hot chili that draws you in at Chili’s on a Friday night).
On the heels of red, the color yellow stimulates mental processes, encourages communication, and increases cheerfulness. In marketing, it represents optimism, youthfulness and clarity, and it is used often to grab the attention of window shoppers. Research shows that it’s the first color that infants react to and that’s why it’s the color used on most baby products and toys.
Since yellow has one of the longest wavelengths, it’s compelling, visible and draws attention to itself. Too much yellow, however, causes anxiety, so marketers caution that it’s best to find the right balance.
Blue is mostly associated with water, and supposedly it’s the preferred color for men. It curbs appetite, represents calmness and serenity, increases productivity, and it’s mostly used in office spaces. It creates a sense of security and trust in a brand; research tells us that people are 15% more likely to visit a store if it’s painted blue. It’s also associated with productivity, and it’s non-invasive. Blue’s sense of confidence is what makes it the favorite color used by financial institutions and huge corporations, i.e., JP Morgan, Facebook, American Express, LinkedIn, and Dell.
Orange reflects enthusiasm, excitement, and shows warmth, but it’s also the color of caution. In marketing, it signifies aggression and used to influence impulsive buyers. Brands with orange create a call to action to subscribe, buy or sell, and it’s associated with affordability and good value, i.e., Payless, Home Depot, Amazon, Nickelodeon and Hooters (well, the color orange may come in second as far as attracting men to Hooters).
What about green, that color we used very often before plastic invaded our lives? Green is tops because it signifies health, serenity and tranquility. It denotes nature and alleviates depression. With green, the human eye can designate the most shades and it also represents new growth. In marketing, it’s used in stores to create a relaxed feeling, associated with the wealthy, and it has long been a symbol of fertility. Marketers use it to attract eco-friendly clients (think John Deere). One bit of trivia: Green used to be the preferred color of wedding gowns in the 15th century.
Purple is the color of royalty, success, wealth and wisdom. In marketing, it’s used to soothe and calm and most often used in cosmetics and anti-aging products. Purple is the perfect blend between the stability of blue and the energy and power of red, making it the most common color in luxury brand items. It’s the most used color in creative industries, but marketers caution that too much purple invites distraction and introspection.
Black is the color of sophistication, mystery, power and control. It’s the color used to sell sleek items, and brands sold to those who like reserved brands. It mostly dominates the high-end cosmetic packaging industries, especially upscale lipstick and blushes. When used too much, it can be subliminally repulsive as it will denote negativity and oppression. Black draws attention in a subtle way, but it is a prominent and internationally recognized color (think Gucci, Chanel, Adidas).
White denotes cleanliness, purity and safety and can be used to project neutrality. White is mostly used to add breathing space and to open up a crowded area. It’s the most common color used by marketers for advertised coupons and price discounts.
White is the best color to use when you want to create contrast on your shelves and aisles in an outlet. In fact, some of the biggest global brands, like Google, use white to create contrast on their home pages.
Whatever color you choose, as long as you like it, it’s perfect. And I can’t think of a better way to end this column than with a quote from Mattie J.T. Stepanek. Young Mattie was an American poet (or, as he wanted to be remembered, “a poet, a peacemaker and a philosopher who played”) who published seven best-selling books of poetry and peace essays. Before his untimely death at the age of 13 from an incurable disease, he left us with this: “Sunset is still my favorite color, and rainbow is second.”
Peg DeMarco is a Morganton resident who writes a weekly features column for The News Herald. Contact her at pegdemarco@earthlink.net.