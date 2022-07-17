The inside scoop on food - Generations

I’m into berries these days, and according to healthline.com, that’s a good thing, since berries tend to have an A-plus nutritional profile. They’re typically high in fiber, vitamin C and antioxidant polyphenols, so incorporating them into your diet may help prevent and reduce symptoms of many chronic diseases.

However, sadly, they are very expensive in grocery stores, and unless you intend to pick your own in some field and risk getting heatstroke or stung by mosquitoes, bees, wasps, etc., it might be worth an occasional splurge on grocery store or locally grown berries.

One bit of trivia, however, is that a banana is also classified as a berry and they top the list of the most popular fruit in America, with annual consumption at 13.4 pounds per person. They’re classified as berries because they come from a single seed.

Most of us would agree that a slice of cold, sweet watermelon is one of summer’s greatest pleasures. Turns out, Americans aren’t the only ones who appreciate a watermelon. More than 1,200 varieties are grown in 96 countries around the world and, in terms of production, the U.S. currently ranks seventh, while China is in first place.

Still in the fruit category, many years back, pilgrims planted the first U.S. apple trees in the Massachusetts Bay Colony. Now, there are apple orchards in every state, and annual per capita consumption of apples in the U.S. has fluctuated between about 15 and 19 pounds in the years spanning 2000 to 2021. Apples contain about 5 grams of fiber, and they don’t contain any fat, sodium, or cholesterol, so it’s a healthy fruit.

Jumping from fruit to fast food, Americans turn to fast food when they’re hungry and on the go. While some people think McDonald’s ignited the category in the 1950s, the first fast-food burger chain was White Castle, which was founded in Kansas in 1921. Ah, I remember White Castle well, as it happened to be where my date took me back in 1965 in his old Chevy! You can still buy those square little burgers in grocery stores, and they happen to be my husband’s favorite kind of snack. The aroma takes me back every time he heats them up.

Surveys to determine how we incorporate food into our body continue to thrive, no matter which food group we’re interested in. For instance, there’s a strong preference for lightly toasted toast on breakfast plates – yes, there was a survey for that topic. According to a 2019 survey from YouGov, 58% of respondents are in the “somewhat lightly toasted” group, with another 8% preferring their bread very lightly toasted. On the other hand, 32% prefer somewhat to very darkly toasted toast, and 1% like their toast burnt. Burnt? To each his own.

Ever watch an old black and white movie where the main character orders a cup of coffee? It was usually ordered black. They did a survey on coffee, too, and found that just 20% of Americans like their coffee black, and another fifth (19%) don’t drink coffee at all. The remaining 60% of coffee drinkers like their coffee somewhere along the tan spectrum. “With milk, very light tan” covers 39% of respondents, “with light milk, brown” is the preference for another 10%, and “with a lot of milk, almost white” rounds things out with 11%.

It’s logical to assume that the most successful ice cream market in the country is where it’s hot all the time, but according to ice cream makers and retailers, that distinction goes to the Great Lakes region (Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, and Wisconsin). In 2020, U.S. ice cream makers churned out just more than 1 billion gallons of ice cream — the majority of which was made from March through July.

The origin of ice cream goes back to the second century BC, according to the pros at the International Dairy Foods Association. However, specific details are hazy. Many early rulers, including Alexander the Great and Nero Claudius Caesar, supposedly enjoyed snow flavored with honey or fruit juices. For the sweet treat we eat today, fast-forward 1,000 years, when Marco Polo returned from the Middle East with a sherbet-type recipe that historians say morphed into ice cream sometime in the 16th century. Today, purveyors of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream say vanilla is still the favorite flavor in the U.S., as well as in Germany, Italy, and Brazil.

Jumping from ice cream to pizza, when more than 6,000 Americans were asked to name their favorite pizza topping, pepperoni topped the list. In fact, nearly two-thirds of respondents to the 2021 survey (64%) shared this preference. Rounding out the top five popular toppings were sausage (56%), mushrooms (54%), extra cheese (52%), and onions (48%). However, a pie topped with anchovies has no place at a pizza party, according to 61% of respondents.

What about cereal as the first meal of the day? Sold by food packager General Mills, Honey Nut Cheerios is the top-selling cereal in the U.S. In fact, sales of Honey Nut Cheerios beat out sales of all store brands combined. In second place: Cinnamon Toast Crunch, also from General Mills. Tony the Tiger’s favorite, Frosted Flakes, rounds out the top three.

My choice to start the day off right? Yogurt, of course, with a mound of berries!