The limits of US power exposed

If you’ve ever been on a date with someone who got up to go to the restroom and never came back, you know how Afghan officers at Bagram Airfield felt when they woke up the other day to find the American military gone.

According to the Afghans, our units vacated in the middle of the night without so much as a goodbye, cutting off the electricity on their way out. The sudden departure gave looters a chance to ransack some barracks before the Afghan military established control.

The American experience in Afghanistan has produced a lot of tragedy, but even tragedies can include moments of farce. It’s conceivable that the U.S. commander decided to escape without an awkward breakup conversation.

The U.S. says it coordinated its withdrawal with the Afghan government. It’s entirely believable that the Afghan military received a notification but, due to bureaucratic lethargy or simple bungling, never got around to acting on it.

In any event, the U.S. has completed 90% of its pullout from the country where our forces have been fighting for nearly 20 years. We are not leaving in the glow of victory but with the fragrance of failure. Our best efforts were never enough to stamp out the Taliban and establish a secure and democratic government in Kabul.