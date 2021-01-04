The movie you want vs. the movie you have

It is the job of the film critic to sniff at new movies. And so, it was expected that reviewers would drag "Wonder Woman 1984" onto the operating table.

With other movies at other times, I might welcome their take on cinematography, character development and narrative drive. But with the fun pretty much wrung out of our current existence, I'm fine with a piece of distraction brimming with heroics and uncomplicated villainy.

Most critics, it seemed, wanted this tale based on the comic-book Amazon to be a different movie. That's like complaining that a bowl of ice cream doesn't contain enough vitamin D. Vitamin D is not on ice cream's to-do list.

The reviewer for NPR did concede that "WW84" was "fun," if "labored." He also worried how its "climactic all-CGI fight scene ... devolved into visual incoherence."

He made three references to "CGI," as if everyone knows exactly what that means. Professor Google explained that it stands for "computer-generated imagery," of course, which I learned involves the use of algorithms to generate fractals.