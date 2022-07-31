The need for heroes — Generations

The other morning, I was returning home from grocery shopping, and Tina Turner’s “We Don’t Need Another Hero” was playing on the radio, which I turned up louder as I sailed down Enola Road, because I happen to like the way she delivers the song. I don’t, however, agree with the lyrics, because in today’s world, we most definitely need another hero, or better still plenty of heroes.

I don’t know if any of you share my opinion, but I don’t see any hero on the immediate horizon to guide us through these turbulent times. I don’t mean the Marvel Comics kind, but the real human being kind living in the real world.

I think we have all had enough political mudslinging, name calling and outright nastiness in the last few years to last a lifetime. When was name calling our political adversary the “in” thing to do to make headlines and hog the spotlight, if only for a millisecond?

When did peaceful demonstrations turn deadly because another group didn’t agree with the subject matter? If you watch true crime shows faithfully like I do, when did the truly evil serial killers decide fame was quicker if you took an AK-47 and shot up a grocery store, mall or movie theater?

Maybe I’m simply a gal from a distant generation that constantly wonders, “Why can’t we all just get along?” Is it time for me to hang up my Pollyanna dreams and relinquish being “put out into pasture?”

Not so fast. I did a little research on the topic of what makes a hero and where should we all be looking for him or her, and found just what I was searching for on the basic website scienceabc.com. And with no particular order of importance, because all traits are vital on this list, here’s a preview of what kind of hero we should be looking for.

The first trait a hero must possess is patience. Change isn’t always easy, nor immediate. Standing up for what you believe in is a worthwhile effort, but continuing to do so, even when you don’t feel as though progress is being made, is a heroic action. In a world of dwindling attention spans, instant gratification and the constant battle for our time, being able to remain patient and steadfast in your beliefs and efforts can be a rare and heroic thing.

Next is courage. Dating back throughout history to the fearless firefighters on 9/11, unflinching warriors of the Civil Rights Movement, and today the doctors and nurses who brave their own health to treat others in our war against COVID, being able to overcome fear, knowing that it may endanger your life, or perhaps even end it, is inseparable from heroism in the minds of many.

Compassion is next, and without compassion for others, committing to a heroic action or path would be nearly impossible. When compassion for others overcomes our instinctual drive to survive and protect ourselves, we are definitely in the territory of heroic behavior.

One of the most important skills we can sharpen in life is our capacity to empathize. There is perhaps no better tool for helping others than being able to sincerely listen and attempt to understand, so empathy is an integral trait of a true hero. To be a hero, you must be able to see things from other perspectives, and that flexibility will allow you to better handle any situation you may face.

Although heroes in classic mythology often performed their heroic feats for personal glory or riches, modern heroism is closely tied to humility. A true hero doesn’t perform heroic acts in order to be worshipped for them. Being heroic means being humble and making it clear that your actions are in service of others and can only be completed with the help of others.

Being able to identify your own weaknesses, and know when you must ask for help, may not seem like a strength, but it is a critical ability of heroes who refuse to let pride get in their way.

There is a definite need for confidence as a hero, however, there’s a difference between confidence and cockiness. Maintaining a proper level of confidence in difficult situations can defuse tension and comfort those you are trying to protect.

Being a hero doesn’t always mean having the biggest muscles, the coolest powers or the most dangerous job. Often, it means approaching problems from completely unique angles and driving progress forward. Ingenuity is a critical skill for heroes because it means refusing to admit when something is impossible.

Another timeless quality of heroes, particularly those of the modern era, is selflessness — the willingness to sacrifice yourself, your energy, time, capital and life if it means helping others. Heroes like Nelson Mandela, Martin Luther King Jr. and Mother Theresa personally suffered and struggled in their lives while attempting to help others. In many cases, the lives of heroes are threatened or ended because they were serving and protecting others.

Being a hero can sometimes be a thankless job, and it doesn’t always end in victory. Many stories of heroes include failure after failure, more than enough to dissuade normal people to give up and move on. However, with the help of perseverance and determination, great things can be accomplished. Never giving up is one of the most basic features of any hero, regardless of historical period or particular style of heroism.

Having integrity and being honest is a final foundational characteristic of a hero. Someone who is admired or emulated should demonstrate a strong moral compass and should be open and honest with those around him. It is important to speak your own truth, and not be afraid to hear that same honesty from others.

So, do you think the current generation is in dire need of true heroes with many of these traits? I think so, and I’ll end this column with two of my favorite quotes. This one was from Robert Kennedy: “What has violence ever accomplished? What has it ever created? No martyr's cause has ever been stilled by an assassin's bullet. No wrongs have ever been righted by riots and civil disorders. A sniper is only a coward, not a hero; and an uncontrolled or uncontrollable mob is only the voice of madness, not the voice of the people.”

And this other quote is rather simple, but I loved it equally, if not more, from E.W. Howe, an American novelist and newspaper editor known for his sharp wit: “A boy doesn't have to go to war to be a hero; he can say he doesn't like pie when he sees there isn't enough to go around.”