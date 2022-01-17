The other deadly plague getting worse

Enforcement of drug laws manages to tilt the market toward more powerful and dangerous substances, but it has a long record of failing to curb drug use. If “tough” border policies were the solution, Trump would have made great progress against overdose deaths. But the epidemic got worse, not better.

There are options that promise better outcomes. One is allowing users to inject drugs in facilities known as supervised injection sites, where medical personnel can monitor them for overdoses and quickly administer naloxone to reverse them. Asked last year if he was ready to promote these, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said the administration is “looking for every way to do that.”

So far, though, there are only two legal facilities in the entire country, both recently opened in Manhattan — though Rhode Island has legalized them. One of the New York sites reported averting at least 59 overdose deaths in the first three weeks of operation. Canada’s 37 legal sites have never recorded a fatal overdose.