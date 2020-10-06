The Pacific Northwest endures

It pleases me to report that I just visited Seattle's Capitol Hill looking for anarchists, looters and the like and came up empty-handed. Despite one piece of anti-police graffiti I would like to unsee, the area that had suffered some violent demonstrations had been seized by brunch-goers chatting over their eggs Benedict. People lined up outside The Elliott Bay Book Co. waited patiently and several feet apart (social distancing, you know). Over at Blick Art Materials, it took about 15 minutes to reach the cashier.

This has been a terrible year for Seattle and even more so for Portland, Oregon, where far-right and far-left misfits had been doing battle night after night — with President Donald Trump cheering on the former. Oregon has the misfortune of being home to radicals of both persuasions.

Recall the days not long ago when massive forest fires choked the region's air with terrifying brown smoke. The Seattle area also saw this country's first serious coronavirus outbreak. Although the city brought the transmission rates way down through lockdowns, mask wearing and other precautions, it is seeing a spike thanks to irresponsible University of Washington students ignoring the rules.