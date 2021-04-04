The reemergence of Peeps

I didn’t know Peeps had been on a hiatus for almost a year, another victim of the pandemic, until I read a flashing news report that, through the toil of candy makers and their determination not to disappoint anyone this Easter, Peeps will be available once again in America.
Those who don’t know what Peeps are will surely recognize them by sight because they’ve been around since the 1950s. In 1953, Peeps candies were purchased from the Rodda Candy Company by Sam Born, a Russian immigrant who made a name for himself in 1916 when he developed the first machine to mechanically insert sticks into lollipops (he’s right up there in gratefulness to Edison for giving us light and perhaps more revered by candy lovers for giving us pops).
A confectionary genius of an idea, the brightly colored, sugary marshmallow Peeps chicks had become so popular that the Just Born candy company, named after Sam, had to develop specially designed machines to keep up with production. The speed of the assembly line helped Just Born become the biggest marshmallow candy company worldwide.
Not to sit back and relax on its sweet ROI, in 1958, the marshmallows were no longer produced just for Easter. The company introduced the first pumpkin-shaped marshmallow treats for Halloween, followed by Christmas snowmen and trees, and now, of course, many other shapes and varieties.
Who would have thought that a nasty virus would sideline the Bethlehem, Pennsylvania-based company and our love for a sugar product adored from generation to generation? The company had no choice but to suspend production to keep its workers safe.
Just Born, which has been in business since 1923, released a statement last spring: “This situation (pandemic) resulted in us having to make the difficult decision to forego production of our seasonal candies for Halloween, Christmas and Valentine’s Day in order to focus on meeting the expected overwhelming demand for Peeps for next Easter season, as well as our everyday candies.” For confectioners, Easter is one of their biggest and busiest times of the year as children — and adults — have the perfect excuse to indulge in candy eggs and chocolate bunnies.
It was a tough nine months plus for Peeps and the public, but now production is back in full force, with the company producing several old favorites and two new flavors inspired by Hot Tamales candy and Fruit Loops cereal. Peeps have been the No. 1 non-chocolate brand at Easter for more than 20 years, according to the company. Before the pandemic, about 5.5 million Peeps were produced every day, roughly 2 billion a year. When launched in 1953, it took 27 hours to make a single one of the candies. Today it takes 6 minutes.
Peeps recently announced a collaboration with Pepsi for a marshmallow-flavored soda (though it’s only available via their sweepstakes), but collaborations are popping up everywhere.
“To celebrate the brand’s return, PEEPS not only is working with Pepsi, but also Build-A-Bear and Hip Dot so fans have a variety of ways to express their ‘PEEPSonality,’” according to the company.
Peeps also is pairing up with Duncan Hines in an effort to replace the tedious chore of coloring eggs. Their family fun experience is the Spring Baking Kit for $29.95, which comes complete with cake mix, brownie mix, frostings and, of course, marshmallow chicks and bunnies to decorate a delicious Easter cake.
For the coffee lovers who insist on a flavored creamer, yes, International Delight has come up with a Peeps Flavored Coffee Creamer, but when I searched a couple of websites for it, it was unavailable except on eBay for a steep price. For those that have a 7-11 nearby (Charlotte, Greensboro, Statesville in North Carolina), it offers a Peeps latte, but only while supplies last.
Your family can enjoy breakfast with the Peeps Pancake Mix and Skillet Set for $11.87. It’s a bunny-shaped pan and buttermilk mix (for six pancakes, so you may want to buy extra mix to prevent tears and fist pounding at the breakfast table).
Focusing away from food and coffee, for the woman (or man) who likes to experiment with cool eyeshadows, there’s the Hip Dot Peeps Eyeshadow Palette for $16 at Ulta. The palette features six bright shades, including a range of pastels and shimmer shades that can be used to create bold spring looks. Tempting.
And for the person who just can’t get enough hand sanitizer, Target offers the Peeps Hand Sanitizer for $2.99. Functional and cute and shaped like a bunny, the Peeps-inspired sanitizer is formulated with 70% ethyl alcohol and boasts a cotton candy marshmallow creme scent.
And Peeps has included the family dog in its new product line. Its Peeps for Pets for $9.99 at Petco is a large vinyl toy shaped like a bunny, available in green or orange, and it makes a squeaky sound dogs love during a game of fetch (not sure about the durability once the teeth sink in).
Wishing you all a very happy Easter and enough Peeps to satisfy your craving!
Peg DeMarco is a Morganton resident who writes a weekly features column for The News Herald. Contact her at pegdemarco@earthlink.net.