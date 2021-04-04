The reemergence of Peeps

I didn’t know Peeps had been on a hiatus for almost a year, another victim of the pandemic, until I read a flashing news report that, through the toil of candy makers and their determination not to disappoint anyone this Easter, Peeps will be available once again in America.

Those who don’t know what Peeps are will surely recognize them by sight because they’ve been around since the 1950s. In 1953, Peeps candies were purchased from the Rodda Candy Company by Sam Born, a Russian immigrant who made a name for himself in 1916 when he developed the first machine to mechanically insert sticks into lollipops (he’s right up there in gratefulness to Edison for giving us light and perhaps more revered by candy lovers for giving us pops).

A confectionary genius of an idea, the brightly colored, sugary marshmallow Peeps chicks had become so popular that the Just Born candy company, named after Sam, had to develop specially designed machines to keep up with production. The speed of the assembly line helped Just Born become the biggest marshmallow candy company worldwide.

Not to sit back and relax on its sweet ROI, in 1958, the marshmallows were no longer produced just for Easter. The company introduced the first pumpkin-shaped marshmallow treats for Halloween, followed by Christmas snowmen and trees, and now, of course, many other shapes and varieties.