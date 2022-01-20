The right to vote must be preserved

That fact is that if it were not for tremendously brave people like John Lewis and others, it would have taken much longer for Blacks, particularly in the south, to gain those protections of the right to vote. Thus, millions of American southern Blacks would have continued to live under a system of detestable, political apartheid.

These were men and women of all races and ethnicities who embodied an undeniable and unmistakable level of courage, determination and dignity that made it possible for future generations to enjoy specific liberties that some of us have taken for granted. Now voter suppression, and similar, sinister shenanigans taking place in a number of red states threaten nullify such freedoms.

Truth be told, numerous Black people (and others) who fought for voting rights in the early-to-mid 20th century endured routine death threats, foreclosure of property and poll taxes, oppressive sharecropping systems, entrenched legal discrimination and numerous other forms of inhuman indignities on a daily basis due to race and skin color.