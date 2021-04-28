The road rises as it curves

Painting, Emma Ingram
A young lady who loves painting recently finished a moving canvas, and her mother displayed it on her Facebook page. The picture is a brilliant meadow being divided by a two-lane highway. The sky is a fantastic Carolina blue complete with large clouds. In the distance are a few mountains. There are no cars on the highway, and the road curves and rises through the painting. She painted a general scene as if she had just pulled her car off the road and set up her easel. Artistically, the contrasts between shadow and light reach out to the viewer. The open road cutting through the meadow begs greater meaning. Immediately, it reminded me of a valley her father and I had previously driven through.
The historian thinks historically. Looking at the painting, I thought about the lines from Winston Churchill’s “Finest Hour” speech from June of 1940 where he encourages the British people to fight against Germany at the onset of the Second World War. In his view, if they could accomplish the task, then, they would move from the war’s destruction into the "broad sunlit uplands" of a victorious life. I also thought about how people marched during the Civil Rights Movement in the 1960s; moving up a road, facing danger, and often singing about "marching up to freedom land."
In a larger way, the scripture in Psalms 121:1 came to mind. The psalmist writes about turning his eyes unto the hills because that is where his help comes from. The very distant mountains in the painting spoke about destination and comfort.
The road curves, but it also rises. The painting conveys the individual and collective journeys we all must take. Within those travels are ecstasy and beauty, but also some heartache. At some moments, we travel through shadows, but soon get pushed out into brilliant light of immense joys. We are the substance of our choices. Lines from Robert Frost’s 1915 poem “The Road Not Taken” echoed from the canvas. To look at the painting is to think about these things.
My family moved this month to a new house and a new town. We lived in our home for 21 years. The house sheltered us and kept us safe. My wife and I brought both our children home to the house after they were born. We played in the yard, had backyard fires, designed slip and slides, ate out on the deck, made a play room in the basement, and prayed many times at the kitchen table. When the driveway iced over, the kids got out their sleds and had a time. They took advantage of the slope and skidded down and across the cul de sac. The house gave all of us freedom to rise and protected us during bad weather.
We fixed the house when something was broken, but we also had to spend some time fixing ourselves, too. We replaced things - the lights on the front and back porches, the kitchen counter, the flooring, etc. And like those things, we made decisions paramount to our lives. We laughed a lot when things went well. We cried during times of immense grief. Like the painting, we drove through moments of shadow and light, but have always been curving and rising.
It has not just been a house, but a home. It sheltered us so we could love and take care of one another.
All kinds of memories abounded there as they will in the new place. Moving is a reminder that nothing lasts forever.
Destinations are often unknown, and new things are before us. A journey is simply movement lasting however long we want it to. Between beginning and end, we learn a lot about ourselves. I am excited about journeys with my family in our new home.
I do not know the thought process which helped the young lady conceive the work, but for me it speaks to the gravities of our lives, and how life rises and falls just like our chests move with each breath. As in the painting, the beautiful "broad, sunlit uplands" of life are possible. With effort comes progress. The road rises and curves. When all else seems to fail, there is hope. We may appear to take a journey by ourselves, but we are never alone.
There is an old Irish blessing which reverberates strongly through the painting. Almost everyone has heard parts of it: “May the road rise up to meet you, May the wind be always at your back, May the warm rays of sun fall upon your home ... May green be the grass you walk on, May blue be in the skies above you, May pure be the joys that surround you.”
Amen.
Brent Tomberlin is a social studies instructor at South Caldwell High School and Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute. He can be reached at coachtomberlin@gmail.com.