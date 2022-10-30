The scariest day of the year - Generations

Tomorrow will bring another Halloween holiday for kids to celebrate the thrill of collecting and indulging in candy without a lecture from Mom or Dad. And so today, Sunday, is the final day to perfect the scariest costume to wear for the event and make sure you have the right makeup to frighten even the most difficult to scare child or adult.

Halloween was first introduced in the 19th century. Prior to that, although the particular day of the year wasn’t dedicated to the macabre, it was used exclusively for women to throw apple peels over their shoulders.

Throw apple peels over their shoulders?

Yes, those romantic ladies believed that if the peels landed in a pattern resembling initials, the man with the initials would become their husband. This kind of custom makes today’s dating apps a little bit more superior than the toss of apple peels.

And, in case you’re wondering who brought the Halloween tradition over to the United States, research points to the Irish during the potato famine.

I know that my granddaughter picked out one of the largest pumpkins in the pumpkin patch with her father, and by Halloween, Michael Myers or some other monstrous creep will be staring out with a candle tucked inside. It wasn’t always pumpkins, however, used for carving. And it wasn’t potatoes, but close. Before jack-o’-lanterns were carved as pumpkins, turnips were used (What’s a turnip?).

If you’re wondering how the tradition of dressing up for Halloween began, it was once believed that at the end of October, ghosts and demons would be able to walk the Earth again. To protect themselves, people dressed up as spirits to blend in. My granddaughter is dressing up like a hippie this year, which is pretty scary to her, but nostalgic for her grandmother.

Here’s another bit of trivia for you: Where did the Halloween game of bobbing for apples originate? Bobbing for apples started in Europe hundreds of years ago as a common way for young lovers to court one another. While there were many versions of the game, each apple represented a special someone. If the bobber, typically female, successfully bit into the apple with the name of a love interest in one try, then fortune favored the lucky couple, and fate gave them permission to date. If it took the bobber two attempts, then they could still try it out, but their love wouldn’t last a long time. Sadly, if the bobber needed three attempts to bite into the apple, the stars simply weren’t aligned for the couple, and it would probably be best to not pursue it at all.

Halloween is the time for scary movies to flourish, and the most terrifying movie I saw growing up was “Dracula” with vampire master Bela Lugosi. Suave, sophisticated, albeit deadly, Lugosi couldn’t escape being typecast as a vampire and sadly succumbed to a heart attack, with complications from alcoholism, in 1956. He evidently had some charm, however, having been married five times.

Hollywood capitalized on the movie “Halloween” since, so far, there have been 13 installments of the tale of terror. Another bit of trivia: Michael Myers’ mask was modeled after a very famous actor. That’s right! The studio making the first installment didn’t have much of a budget, so makeup honchos decided to model the mask after a William Shatner mask from Star Trek painted white. Distorted, it worked perfectly and was made part of “Halloween” history.

“A Nightmare on Elm Street” leads the pack claiming a grand total of 19 movies (so far). Yes, that gory hunk of schlock, decked out in his famous red and green shirt, seems to be an annual staple of some Elm Street residents somewhere in America. Robert Englund, the perfect actor to play Freddy Krueger, clad in his crisp and new favorite red and green shirt, was a trooper and sat through many tedious 3½-hour makeup sessions.

Although modern methods of makeup streamlined the process for the newest Freddy stars, the transformation of Lon Chaney Jr. from man into “The Wolfman” was twice as laborious. The entirety of the makeup took five to six hours to apply and an hour to remove. Chaney also complained the crew often left him sitting alone for hours while they all went out to lunch.

It’s reported that director Tim Burton really wanted Sammy Davis Jr. to play the lead in his movie “Beetlejuice.” Apparently, Sammy declined and so did Dudley Moore and Sam Kinison. Next up was Michael Keaton, but Burton was unfamiliar with Keaton’s work. A little coaxing, however, ensured that Keaton was the right choice, and he truly was perfect.

One more bit of trivia: What was the movie “Beetlejuice” almost called? It you guessed “Scared Sheetless,” you would be right.

Touching lightly on candy, the reward for braving the elements on Halloween, the most popular of all is Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups. And it may be hard to believe, but about $3 billion is spent on Halloween candy annually (on average, three cups of sugar are consumed by each kid celebrating the holiday).

Hershey has always been well-prepared. The company starts producing the extra candy six months in advance, since 90 million pounds of chocolate is sold during Halloween week. Candy corn is right up there, too, producing 35 million pounds per year.

Enjoy the hunt for candy and have a very Happy Halloween!